New Jersey State

82% of Texans support legalizing medical marijuana, new poll finds

AUSTIN — Medical marijuana should be legal in Texas, a majority of Texans believe, according to a poll released Thursday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. The poll found that 82% of Texans support the Legislature passing a bill that would allow people...
Hundreds of thousands without power in Texas due to winter storm

More than 300,000 businesses and households in Central and East Texas did not have power Wednesday as a winter storm’s freezing rain persisted, immobilizing portions of the state with slick roadways and covering tree limbs and power lines with ice. In the Austin area, more than 170,000 customers were...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S. Even as temperatures...
Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state

The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
