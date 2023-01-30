ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broussard, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
evangelinetoday.com

Sharp is arrested for monetary instrument abuse, theft

On December 26, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a theft. During the. investigations, it was learned that the victim allowed his girlfriend to use his debit card. Prior to giving his girlfriend. permission to use the card, it is believed that the...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Sheriff: Man flagged down then shot

A man driving a car on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area, who was flagged down by someone in a gray Nissan Sentra, stopped and was shot on Jan. 28, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. When the victim stopped the vehicle, three male subjects exited the Nissan. One of the Nissan’s passengers, later identified as Curtis Fields Jr., had a firearm with an…
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
CARENCRO, LA
KLFY News 10

Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

Morgan City man pleads guilty to murder charge moments before trial begins. “I’m just doing what I feel is the right thing to do.”

Thirty-one-year-old Louis Foret of Morgan City has received a life sentence after admitting to fatally shooting a Thibodaux man multiple times two years ago. Lafourche Parish District Attorney spokesperson David Melancon says Foret entered the guilty plea as his trial was set to begin. “He decided that he was doing...
MORGAN CITY, LA
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy