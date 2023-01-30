Read full article on original website
Police investigating 2 vehicle shooting at each other in Lafayette
Two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 300 block of Willow St., according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.
evangelinetoday.com
Sharp is arrested for monetary instrument abuse, theft
On December 26, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a theft. During the. investigations, it was learned that the victim allowed his girlfriend to use his debit card. Prior to giving his girlfriend. permission to use the card, it is believed that the...
Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for two home burglary suspects
The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Acadia are searching for two home burglary suspects.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Female prisoner escapes during transfer, soon recaptured in Cottonport
Deputies of the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office DC-3 Women’s Jail Facility in Cottonport, La. reported the escape of a female offender being transported to DC-3 around 1:15 a.m.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
theadvocate.com
'His last ride': A Youngsville family, a tragic death, and the brotherhood of truckers
Escorted by Lafayette Parish sheriff's deputies, the procession of 18-wheelers slowly made its way down Pinhook Road on Saturday afternoon. There were more than 25 of them, and as they turned onto University Avenue, all traffic stopped, cars pulled over and bystanders watched in silence. When the procession passed TA...
Eunice News
Sheriff: Man flagged down then shot
A man driving a car on Meche Road in the Arnaudville area, who was flagged down by someone in a gray Nissan Sentra, stopped and was shot on Jan. 28, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. When the victim stopped the vehicle, three male subjects exited the Nissan. One of the Nissan’s passengers, later identified as Curtis Fields Jr., had a firearm with an…
Lafayette man arrested for burglaries following high-speed chase
A Lafayette man is accused of kicking in the doors of two Vermilion Parish homes during daytime burglaries. He allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase as well.
KLFY.com
Carencro Police release important information for Mardi Gras events
CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) – The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will be hosting the annual Mardi Gras parade on Feb. 11 and the Carencro Police Department has announced important information to keep the event safe. The parade will begin at 10:00 am in the 700 block of W. Butcher Switch...
Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
I-49 Northbound reopens following crash
Carencro Police said I-49 Northbound is currently closed at exit 4 due to a crash and ask motorists to avoid the area.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Morgan City man pleads guilty to murder charge moments before trial begins. “I’m just doing what I feel is the right thing to do.”
Thirty-one-year-old Louis Foret of Morgan City has received a life sentence after admitting to fatally shooting a Thibodaux man multiple times two years ago. Lafourche Parish District Attorney spokesperson David Melancon says Foret entered the guilty plea as his trial was set to begin. “He decided that he was doing...
Registration now open for recycling, additional garbage cart
Acadiana Waste Services is set to take over solid waste and recycling collection services in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of Lafayette Parish
theadvocate.com
Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab
A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Let them eat King Cake Saturday at inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival in Lafourche Parish
If you’re a King Cake connoisseur there’s an inaugural festival cooked up just for you on Saturday. It’s the Lafourche Education Foundation’s Bayou King Cake Festival. Thibodaux Mayor Kevin Clement says attendees can sample almost two dozen cakes and they have five tickets each to cast their vote.
Arnaudville residents sick and tired of water supplier
In St. Martin Parish, Arnaudville residents are continuing to have issues with their water supplier United Water Systems.
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
4 corners residents upset with plans for proposed new gas station
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Some residents disagree with a proposed plan for a vacant lot on University Avenue at Four Corners. They are asking the Lafayette City Council to reject or hold off on a proposal to build a new convenience store gas station in their neighborhood. The property where the store would be built […]
