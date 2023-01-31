Read full article on original website
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
National store chain closes another Illinois locationKristen WaltersChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
5 Potential Destinations for Nets' Kevin Durant After Kyrie Irving Trade Request
5 potential destinations for Nets' Durant after Irving trade request originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The dominoes could be falling in the NBA. With the Feb. 9 trade deadline fast approaching, Kyrie Irving has kickstarted what could be a frantic period by handing in a trade request from the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving Trade Winners, Losers: Blockbuster Deal Further Crowds West
Kyrie trade winners, losers: Blockbuster deal further crowds West originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NBA never disappoints. Just when we thought we were heading into a rather boring NBA trade deadline, the Dallas Mavericks shocked the world by trading for Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving on Sunday afternoon.
Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter
Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid
Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?
Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report
The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Kyrie Irving's Trade to the Mavericks
NBA Twitter goes wild after Kyrie Irving's trade to the Mavericks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving is on the move … again. On Friday, the 30-year-old All-Star guard demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, and now it's official just 48 hours later. The Nets have...
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
Source: Steph Curry to Miss Time; Warriors Aim for Return After All-Star Break
Source: Warriors hoping Steph returns after All-Star break originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Steph Curry is expected to miss at least the next five games with a lower-leg injury. The Warriors are "hoping" he can return shortly after the NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area on Sunday morning.
Toews Misses Another Practice With Non-COVID Illness
Toews misses practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed Sunday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team says. Toews, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far this season, had missed a Jan. 26 game...
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10...
Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition
Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night. The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included...
Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now
Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
Luke Getsy on Fields at Senior Bowl: ‘No One Moves Like That Guy'
Luke Getsy on Fields: 'No one moves like that guy' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When asked to compare Fields' mobility to anyone at the Senior Bowl, Luke Getsy laughed at the question. "No one moves like that guy," Getsy said with a chuckle. "That's a bad comparison." Indeed,...
MLB Insider Jon Heyman Grades White Sox Offseason With a D-Minus
MLB Insider grades White Sox offseason with D- originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the last day of January, The Athletic handed out offseason grades to each MLB team, giving the Chicago White Sox the worst possible letter grade on the scale – an F. "That's not a...
Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping...
Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Equanimeous as Prop in Pro Bowl Catch Competition
Equanimeous St. Brown used as prop by brother in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown may be rivals when the Bears and Lions go head-to-head, but when they’re not playing against each other it’s all love between the two brothers. They showed off that brotherly connection in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, when Equanimeous helped Amon-Ra win the best catch competition against Stefon Diggs.
MVP Matthew Tkachuk Lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game Win
Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew Tkachuk — playing alongside his...
6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season
6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
