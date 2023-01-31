ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Chicago Bull Lauri Markkanen Earns First Career All-Star Bid

Lauri Markkanen earns first career All-Star bid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the tipoff of the Bulls-Hornets game on Thursday, the NBA announced its All-Star reserves for the Eastern/Western conferences, including Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan as part of the reserves. It was the start of an exciting...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Mailbag Podcast: How Many Blackhawks Will Be Traded Before the Deadline?

Mailbag Podcast: How many Hawks will be traded before the deadline? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. How many players will get moved before the trade deadline? What's a realistic timeline of the Blackhawks playing competitive hockey? Any chance Alex DeBrincat returns to Chicago? What's the potential market for Patrick Kane after the Bo Horvat trade? The guys answer all that and much more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Brooklyn Nets Trade Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks, Per Report

The Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn is over. The Nets traded the star guard to the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Brooklyn will receive power forward Dorian Finney-Smith, former Net guard Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks. The Mavericks also acquire Markieff Morris in the deal.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Chicago

Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency

Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Toews Misses Another Practice With Non-COVID Illness

Toews misses practice with non-COVID illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews missed Sunday’s practice due to a non-COVID illness, the team says. Toews, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games so far this season, had missed a Jan. 26 game...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

2023 Pro Bowl: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2023 Pro Bowl is in the books and the reviews are starting to roll in on the weekend’s complete facelift. Among the changes made to the league’s traditional All-Star weekend include 10...
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

Seth Jones Finishes Last in NHL All-Star Hardest Shot Competition

Seth Jones finishes last in Hardest Shot competition originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones participated in the NHL's "Hardest Shot" competition during the All-Star weekend activities on Friday night. The challenge tasked the players with two shots on goal from 30 feet away. The competition included...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Billy Donovan Says Trade Front Is Quiet for Now

Billy Donovan says trade front is quiet for now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan long has talked about the partnership he feels with his boss, executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas. So with the NBA trade deadline approaching on Thursday, what Donovan...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Report: Sean Desai Withdraws From Vikings DC Job, Opts for Denver

Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Chicago

Amon-Ra St. Brown Uses Equanimeous as Prop in Pro Bowl Catch Competition

Equanimeous St. Brown used as prop by brother in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown may be rivals when the Bears and Lions go head-to-head, but when they’re not playing against each other it’s all love between the two brothers. They showed off that brotherly connection in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, when Equanimeous helped Amon-Ra win the best catch competition against Stefon Diggs.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

MVP Matthew Tkachuk Lifts Atlantic to NHL All-Star Game Win

Florida's Matthew Tkachuk was right at home at the NHL All-Star Game. Detroit's Dylan Larkin had a hat trick, Toronto's Mitch Marner had three assists and the Atlantic Division topped the Central Division 7-5 in the All-Star Game final on Saturday. All-Star Game MVP Matthew Tkachuk — playing alongside his...
COLORADO STATE
NBC Chicago

6 Bears Predictions for 2023 NFL Season

6 bold predictions for Bears in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We’ve got a week off between the AFC and NFC Championship games and the Super Bowl, so let’s take the time to dream about the 2023 season. The Bears wrapped up 2022 with a league-worst 3-14, and yet hope springs eternal in Chicago. That’s largely because it finally looks like the team has a legit franchise QB and Ryan Poles has endless opportunities to improve the roster with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. It’s still way too early to tell how things will shake out when the regular season begins again, but let’s have some fun before the Big Game with some predictions for 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Community Policy