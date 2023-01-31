SLCPD: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles; 2nd person injured in Rose Park area incident

Feb. 4 (UPI) — Authorities in California on Friday announced the arrests of two men who are accused of killing six people in an execution-style massacre last month. The two men arrested were 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte. Uriarte was wounded in a gun battle with federal agents before being taken into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported. He is undergoing surgery at a hospital and expected to survive.

