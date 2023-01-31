ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

SLCPD: Pedestrian dead after being struck by 2 vehicles; 2nd person injured in Rose Park area incident

By Gephardt Daily Staff
Gephardt Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

2 taken to hospital after rollover crash on I-80 in Summit County

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two people were taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle rollover in snowy conditions on Interstate 80 on Sunday afternoon in Summit County. Crews responded about 2:55 p.m. to the rollover crash on I-80 at mile marker 140 near...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

6 vehicles damaged as parking awning collapses at Heber City apartments

HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Six vehicles were damaged when a covered-parking awning collapsed at a Heber City apartment complex Sunday afternoon. Officers responded about 2:30 p.m. to the Wing Pointe Apartments, 333 Airport Road, where an awning collapsed on six vehicles due to heavy snowfall, Heber City police said in a news release.
HEBER CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Late night crash hurts 9, draws even more emergency vehicles

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023, (Gephardt Daily) — Injuries were minor but plentiful in a late night crash in West Haven. The two-vehicle collision just before midnight Friday injured nine and brought a huge emergency response. Four Weber County Sheriff‘s deputies, two Utah Highway Patrol troopers, three ambulances, several paramedic vehicles and tow trucks were called to the scene at the 2550 S. 1900 West.
WEST HAVEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

1 taken to hospital after falling through ice at Pineview Reservoir

OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 — Weber County officials are warning recreationists at Pineview Reservoir to “use extreme caution” after one person fell through the ice Saturday morning. Weber County and Ogden fire crews responded about 6:15 a.m. to the Middle Inlet picnic area at Pineview Reservoir...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD arrests 1 of 2 suspects wanted after fatal stabbing at Palmer Court apartments

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One of two suspects wanted after Thursday’s fatal stabbing at the Palmer Court apartments has been arrested. The Salt Lake City Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Ivy Chase Grant, who is charged with one count of obstruction of justice related to the murder of 34-year-old Charles Alires.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

North Ogden police: Woman found deceased in vehicle

NORTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — North Ogden police responded to a request for a welfare check on Jan. 25, Wednesday of last week, and found a woman dead in her vehicle. The scene was in the 2500 North block of 400 East, the NOPD news...
NORTH OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

3 teens arrested in connection with Magna drive-by shooting

MAGNA — Three 15-year-olds were arrested Thursday night in connection with a drive-by shooting police believe is gang-related. Just before 6 p.m., Unified police responded to a report of shots fired near 3200 South and 7200 West. A house was struck by gunfire but no injuries were reported, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Cutler. Details on where the shots ended up were not immediately available.
MAGNA, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Man shot in Glendale neighborhood has died

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 35-year-old man has died after being shot on Wednesday, the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed. Police have identified the victim as Guthrie Serawop. The investigation started at 6:34 p.m. Officers responded to the area of 1665 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Garfield County scales back search for missing Mapleton man

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Garfield County officials have scaled back the search for a 32-year-old Mapleton man who has been missing since Jan. 26. Austin Madsen was last seen while heading to Kanab to go hiking, according to social media posts attempting to locate...
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

7 arrested in drug trafficking investigation in Utah and Salt Lake counties

LEHI — A six-month investigation into a drug trafficking organization culminated Thursday with members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force serving four search warrants simultaneously in Salt Lake and Utah counties, resulting in multiple arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs. "Through our investigation, detectives...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

West Valley City PD hopes to revive cold case murder probe

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police here seek the public’s help in getting movement on a near-20-year-old cold case murder. “Someone shot Jose Morales and left him to die in the parking lot of an apartment complex,” the West Valley City Police Deportment says. “That was nearly 20 years ago, and to this day, that person has yet to be held accountable for Jose’s murder.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Two suspects arrested in drug-related killings in California

Feb. 4 (UPI) — Authorities in California on Friday announced the arrests of two men who are accused of killing six people in an execution-style massacre last month. The two men arrested were 25-year-old Noah David Beard and 35-year-old Angel Uriarte. Uriarte was wounded in a gun battle with federal agents before being taken into custody, the Los Angeles Times reported. He is undergoing surgery at a hospital and expected to survive.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Gephardt Daily

Update: 14-year-old girl who left Herriman middle school found safe

HERRIMAN, Utah, Feb. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 14-year-old girl who left a Herriman middle school Friday has been located and is safe. Police asked for help locating the teen who left Fort Herriman Middle School, 14058 Mirabella Drive, about 10 a.m. and was considered at risk, the Herriman Police Department stated in a social media post.
HERRIMAN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy