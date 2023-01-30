Read full article on original website
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Fast-growing restaurant opens another new Florida locationKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
New-to-market restaurant chain locks down downtown Orlando space
A prime ground-floor corner space at one of downtown Orlando’s “Main & Main” intersections has inked a new-to-market restaurant tenant.
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Bad news for Floridian fans of Office Depot with news that the popular office retailer is closing multiple locations across the state. The first Office Depot to close is one in Jacksonville, which will close its doors on Saturday, February 4.
tourcounsel.com
Eagle Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Lake Wales, Florida
Eagle Ridge Mall is a regional, enclosed shopping mall located on the north side of Lake Wales, Florida, United States. It has only one anchor store: Dillard's. It also has an Escape Room X, a Regal Cinemas, which has twelve theatres,and Lake Wales Bowling, a large entertainment center, which contains a bowling alley, a large video arcade, a restaurant and meeting rooms.
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
wogx.com
This Florida beach has been dubbed the 'deadliest beach' in the U.S.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A day at a Florida beach can be the perfect getaway. With miles of sand, sunshine and crashing ocean waves, people from all over the world flock to our beaches for a day out with friends and family. However, according to data from the online...
fox35orlando.com
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
westorlandonews.com
The Courtyards at Waterstone Offers New Homes in Palm Bay
Landsea Homes Corporation recently announced that new model homes are available to tour in the second phase of The Courtyards at Waterstone in Palm Bay, Florida and 33 new single-family homes starting selling a week ago. “We are extremely excited to meet a demand for attainably priced, high quality homes...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
the32789.com
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Unveils 2023 Poster, Adds New Award
Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board members and patrons gathered at Winter Park Events Center on the evening of Feb. 2 for the unveiling of the 2023 festival poster. The selected work is by Tallahassee-based painter Debo Groover who used her experiences visiting Winter Park as inspiration for the piece. Groover, who was unable to attend the unveiling, developed a technique of using polymer clay as a painting medium for her whimsical portraits and depictions of animals and nature. The poster features references to former Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival Board Member Carolyn Bird, who passed away in 2020. Bird’s Boston terrier is at the center of the composition.
Local restaurant RusTeak moves location
There are a lot of really good restaurants in the Orlando area, and one of our favorites is RusTeak. They are a go to spot for us anytime we have visitors or do not feel like cooking. They have two locations currently. They opened back in September of 2012, founded by two graduates of the CIA, which in this case means the Culinary Institute of America. We found out that RusTeak's name is actually a play on Rustic and is a spin-off concept from their original restaurant Teak Neighborhood Grill.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Police: Orlando man angered by Spirit’s carry-on fees threatens to bomb flight
An Orlando man was arrested Thursday after repeatedly threatening to bomb his flight, police said.
Banh Mi Saigon Baguette to Open Melbourne Location
“It’s like Panera or Starbucks, where most of our customers come in and buy take out,” she explains. “The food is based on my recipes and I cook the food myself in the kitchen.”
click orlando
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
Inside the Magic
Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property
According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Popular Florida Destination Named One Of The Cheapest Places To Travel
Travel + Leisure looked to Kayak to find the most budget-friendly vacation spots around the world.
New Ice Cream Store Coming to Oviedo
“We are planning to open in May,” Ms. Sawukaytis confidently stated.
