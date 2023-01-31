Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy GeorgiaJoe MertensBlue Ridge, GA
Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety
The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
winemag.com
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA
Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
insidethegates.org
Chief Ricky Outlines How Big Canoe Will Safely Maintain Gate Access During the Wilderness Parkway Closure
The temporary closure of Wilderness Parkway starting on Monday, Feb. 6, will inconvenience many Property Owners, especially those who normally use the Main Gate. As much as I wish I could say otherwise, the closure is expected to take approximately six weeks. Read more about the closure here. With the...
smokesignalsnews.com
Come fall in love with the mountains of Big Canoe
Sanderlin, Disharoon and McElroy are the familiar names of scenic streets weaving through the Big Canoe community. They are also names of some of the majestic mountains that surround us. On Feb. 14, Big Canoe resident and local historian Jan Murphy will introduce us (or re-introduce us) to the mountains which sculpt and shape our community and, like the streets on which we live, were named for some of the earliest pioneering families to settle in our area.
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe Photography Club on the move
The Photography Club is one of Big Canoe’s most active clubs. The club’s direction will be led by Mary Jo Cox and Randy Lewis this year, who will serve as co-presidents. They have big plans for the club in 2023 and updating the pictures at the postal facility is one already accomplished. Take a few minutes the next time you are at the postal facility to view the club members’ images placed there by the Photography Club.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
tourcounsel.com
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia
Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
Gwinnett Place mall redevelopment plan will get traffic study
Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will fund the study.
smokesignalsnews.com
New exhibit features domestic models produced to compete with imported cars
Savoy Automobile Museum has announced its latest temporary exhibit, “Built for a Crisis.” In the 1950s and 1960s, it seemed like America couldn’t build its cars big enough. Even mainstream models were generally big and thirsty. Many drivers were getting tired of gassing up these enormous land yachts, but the market was slow to respond. The domestic manufacturers produced some downsized models, but only a few, and Japanese automakers were just putting a foot in the door with their tiny cars.
Restaurant Report Card: Health Department grades for some favorite FoCo restaurants
(Forsyth County, GA) NewsBreak is offering readers a restaurant report card presented twice a month. Here are the grades scored by the Forsyth County Health Department during inspections conducted between January 18 and January 31, 2023:
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe photographer preserves Southern history
Steven Daniel Carlisle doesn’t only take photographs that look good; he makes other photographers’ work look good, too. The Big Canoe resident has been working with a camera since photographing beauty pageants, children playing in a park and other assignments for the St. Petersburg (now Tampa Bay) Times part-time during his high school years. His interest in photography, offset printing and graphic arts expanded over three years studying at the San Francisco Art Institute, after which Carlisle became an expert and innovator in the art of printing.
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe Chapel Women’s Fellowship: Soar with Women’s Fellowship in February
The Big Canoe Chapel Women’s Fellowship invites you to “Soaring: Finding Joy in Your Journey,” Feb. 10, noon to 3 p.m., at the Beach Club. The event is open to all women in Big Canoe and the surrounding area. We will have a yummy lunch, friendship and...
smokesignalsnews.com
Dahlonega Literary Festival announces authors, events
The 2023 Dahlonega Literary Festival (DLF) is Saturday, March 4, with events for fans of various genres of fiction and nonfiction writing. This year’s featured speaker is Rick Bragg, beloved southern journalist and author of 12 books. He also writes a monthly column for Southern Living magazine and often contributes to Garden and Gun. He will speak at 5 p.m., followed by a book signing of his latest New York Times bestseller, “A Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People.”
GDOT changes GA 400 speed limit signs back, said change was mistake
ATLANTA — Turns out, drivers won't have to slow down on GA 400. Georgia Department of Transportation officials walked back an announcement Tuesday, saying the speed won't change on the popular metro Atlanta highway. On Monday, GDOT said they had lowered the speed limit near Alpharetta and posted signs...
smokesignalsnews.com
Big Canoe Chapel Men’s Fellowship: Men’s Fellowship announces Super Bowl party
The Big Canoe Chapel Men’s Fellowship invites everyone in Big Canoe and the surrounding area to join us, Feb. 12, 5 p.m., for Super Bowl Sunday. We will cater a delicious dinner of pulled pork, shredded BBQ chicken, mac & cheese, sliders and, for dessert, brownies and ice cream.
Clayton News Daily
WATCH: Joey Chestnut downs 15 pounds of Mac & Cheese at Original Hot Chicken opening in Woodstock
WOODSTOCK — The Original Hot Chicken on Saturday celebrated the opening of its Woodstock location, where competitive eater Joey Chestnut took down 15 pounds of mac and cheese in five minutes. The restaurant also held a chicken dance contest, raffle, giveaways, live art installation, and more. James Walker, CEO...
WDEF
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
georgiarecorder.com
Banker Johnny Chastain defeats Ralston widow in special election; N.E. Georgia House seat goes to runoff
North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain will be the newest Republican state representative from north Georgia, winning Tuesday’s runoff election and ending Sheree Ralston’s bid to succeed her late husband in the House chamber. House District 7 – which encompasses Blue Ridge, Ellijay and several surrounding communities in north...
