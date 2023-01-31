ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suches, GA

Entrance to Chattahoochee River recreation area closed for visitor safety

The National Park Service has closed off one of the entrance roads to the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area because of safety concerns. The recent rainfall has caused erosion to the road and parking lot at the Whitewater Creek entrance. Officials say they have closed the entrance until further notice as they come up with a repair plan. Whitewater Creek will also be closed off to pedestrians and NPS asks them to find another entrance. TRENDING STORIES:
JOHNS CREEK, GA
Welcome to Georgia’s Dahlonega Plateau AVA

Affectionately called “Napa of the South,” the Dahlonega (pronounced ‘duh-lah-neeguh’) Plateau AVA offers wine lovers a dose of Southern comfort. Tucked away about an hour north of Atlanta, the Dahlonega Plateau is one of two American viticultural areas in the state of Georgia—the other being the Upper Hiwassee Highlands AVA shared with North Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Come fall in love with the mountains of Big Canoe

Sanderlin, Disharoon and McElroy are the familiar names of scenic streets weaving through the Big Canoe community. They are also names of some of the majestic mountains that surround us. On Feb. 14, Big Canoe resident and local historian Jan Murphy will introduce us (or re-introduce us) to the mountains which sculpt and shape our community and, like the streets on which we live, were named for some of the earliest pioneering families to settle in our area.
BIG CANOE, GA
Big Canoe Photography Club on the move

The Photography Club is one of Big Canoe’s most active clubs. The club’s direction will be led by Mary Jo Cox and Randy Lewis this year, who will serve as co-presidents. They have big plans for the club in 2023 and updating the pictures at the postal facility is one already accomplished. Take a few minutes the next time you are at the postal facility to view the club members’ images placed there by the Photography Club.
BIG CANOE, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in Georgia

A major grocery store chain recently opened another new location in Geogia. So far, several customers have given it favorable reviews. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the fast-growing supermarket chain Publix opened its newest Georgia grocery store location in Jefferson, according to the company's website.
JEFFERSON, GA
Dalton Mall | Shopping center in Dalton, Georgia

Dalton Mall, formerly known as Walnut Square Mall is an indoor shopping center located in Dalton, Georgia. Originally named Walnut Square Mall, the indoor shopping center was designed and built by CBL Properties. Located on the former "Patterson Horse Racing Arena", CBL and Associates conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on the property in 1979 to construct Dalton's first enclosed shopping center.
DALTON, GA
New exhibit features domestic models produced to compete with imported cars

Savoy Automobile Museum has announced its latest temporary exhibit, “Built for a Crisis.” In the 1950s and 1960s, it seemed like America couldn’t build its cars big enough. Even mainstream models were generally big and thirsty. Many drivers were getting tired of gassing up these enormous land yachts, but the market was slow to respond. The domestic manufacturers produced some downsized models, but only a few, and Japanese automakers were just putting a foot in the door with their tiny cars.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
Big Canoe photographer preserves Southern history

Steven Daniel Carlisle doesn’t only take photographs that look good; he makes other photographers’ work look good, too. The Big Canoe resident has been working with a camera since photographing beauty pageants, children playing in a park and other assignments for the St. Petersburg (now Tampa Bay) Times part-time during his high school years. His interest in photography, offset printing and graphic arts expanded over three years studying at the San Francisco Art Institute, after which Carlisle became an expert and innovator in the art of printing.
BIG CANOE, GA
Dahlonega Literary Festival announces authors, events

The 2023 Dahlonega Literary Festival (DLF) is Saturday, March 4, with events for fans of various genres of fiction and nonfiction writing. This year’s featured speaker is Rick Bragg, beloved southern journalist and author of 12 books. He also writes a monthly column for Southern Living magazine and often contributes to Garden and Gun. He will speak at 5 p.m., followed by a book signing of his latest New York Times bestseller, “A Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People.”
DAHLONEGA, GA
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA

