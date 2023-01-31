Sanderlin, Disharoon and McElroy are the familiar names of scenic streets weaving through the Big Canoe community. They are also names of some of the majestic mountains that surround us. On Feb. 14, Big Canoe resident and local historian Jan Murphy will introduce us (or re-introduce us) to the mountains which sculpt and shape our community and, like the streets on which we live, were named for some of the earliest pioneering families to settle in our area.

BIG CANOE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO