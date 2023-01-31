Read full article on original website
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Dinosaur Adventure on 2/4 and 2/5Adrian HolmanRosemont, IL
National store chain closes another location in IllinoisKristen WaltersSaint Charles, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
HSS honored to receive the Proclamation: Surya Namaskar (SUN Salutation) Awareness Period, by Mayor Richard C. IrvinShreyas SureshAurora, IL
Three More Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers Coming to Chicagoland
Upcoming locations in Westmont, Montgomery, and Naperville
tourcounsel.com
The Quentin Collection | Shopping plaza in Kildeer, Illinois
The Quentin Collection is a moderate sized (171,179 square feet (15,903 m2)) lifestyle center/shopping plaza located in Kildeer, Illinois. It is located directly across from Deer Park Town Center, but both are located in different towns (DPTC being located in Deer Park, Illinois). The center, which opened in Fall 2005, is home to a mix of big-box retailers, and upscale retailers.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
tourcounsel.com
Deer Park Town Center | Shopping center in Chicago, Illinois
Deer Park Town Center is an upscale lifestyle center in the northwest Chicago suburb of Deer Park, Illinois, situated at the southwest corner of U.S. Highway 12 (Rand Road) and Long Grove Road, just north of Lake Cook Road. It opened on October 27, 2000, and is a one-level, open air lifestyle shopping center.
thefirstward.net
The tale of an Elgin North Grove survey
Come on now, who do you, who do you, who do you, who do you think you are?. Ha ha ha, bless your soul, you really think you’re in control?. The absurd notion that municipal inhabitants can pick and choose the businesses that come into their communities isn’t nearly relegated to Second City progressive politicians and minority residents. Suburban white folks are equally afflicted with the delusion that they can order up a specific retailer just like an entrée on a restaurant menu.
tourcounsel.com
Hawthorn Mall | Shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois
Hawthorn Mall, formerly Westfield Hawthorn, is a shopping mall in Vernon Hills, Illinois. It was developed by Urban Investment and Development Co, and anchor stores Sears and Marshall Field & Company (now Macy's) as part of New Century Town, a community with 5,000 condominiums and townhomes planned at the time.
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blind
Compared to other states in the United States, Illinois is relatively accessible. A large number of measures are taken to protect people and to help them get financial help. Of course, healthy people don’t face as many problems as disabled, aged, and blind individuals. The best thing is that people over here can use wheelchairs to go anywhere and that’s without any big issues.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the year, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Check Your Tickets: 2 Powerball Tickets Worth $50,000 Each Sold in Illinois
They didn't hit the grand Powerball prize, but two Illinois winners are each waking up $50,000 richer. According to the Illinois Lottery, two lucky Illinois players won big in Wednesday's Powerball drawing after matching four numbers and the Powerball to win a cool $50,000 each. While one winning ticket was...
tourcounsel.com
Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois
Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
New Prediction Offers Look at Spring 2023 Forecast for Chicago Area
With bitter temps descending on the Chicago area and the local groundhog predicting six more weeks of winter, many are likely dreaming of spring -- but what will this spring look like?. A new prediction is out and, if it holds true, there's some good news in store for the...
mansionglobal.com
A Meatpacking Fortune Built this 1930s Chicago Mansion With a Silver Vault and a Room for Flower Arranging
A 15,000-square-foot mansion set on 5.4 acres in the heart of Chicago’s affluent Lake Forest suburb has been left largely untouched since it was designed by the brother-sister team of David Adler and Frances Adler Elkins and built in 1934. “All of the original details have been preserved and...
tourcounsel.com
CherryVale Mall | Shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois
CherryVale Mall (originally The Mall at Cherryvale) is a shopping mall in Rockford, Illinois, along its border with Cherry Valley. Located at the intersection of US 20, Interstate 39, and Interstate 90, the two-story mall is the largest shopping mall in northern Illinois outside of suburban Chicago. Along with being...
National store chain closes another location in Illinois
A major store chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, a CVS Pharmacy in St. Charles is expected to close permanently, according to the Daily Herald.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Illinois Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued to the residents of Evanston, Illinois under the Guaranteed Income Program. A total of 150 residents are receiving these payments for a year. Residents of Evanston City in the state of Illinois are receiving monthly payments worth $500. These monthly payments are...
2 More Chicago-Area Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close
Update: Our latest story on Chicago area store closures can be found here, as more stores have been added to the chain's list. Our original story continues below. The once booming home goods chain Bed, Bath & Beyond will shutter a slew of more stores in addition to previously announced closures after the struggling retailer last week announced that it's in default on its loans and doesn’t have sufficient funds to repay what it owes.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois Treasurer's Office auctioning off unclaimed property
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Treasurer's Office is getting ready to roll out an online auction featuring 400 pieces of unclaimed property. The auction will be held Feb. 6 through Feb. 10. Items include vintage coins, silver bars and trading cards featuring Chicago sports legends. Those items are from unclaimed...
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
