FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dahlonega Literary Festival announces authors, events
The 2023 Dahlonega Literary Festival (DLF) is Saturday, March 4, with events for fans of various genres of fiction and nonfiction writing. This year’s featured speaker is Rick Bragg, beloved southern journalist and author of 12 books. He also writes a monthly column for Southern Living magazine and often contributes to Garden and Gun. He will speak at 5 p.m., followed by a book signing of his latest New York Times bestseller, “A Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People.”
Big Canoe Photography Club on the move
The Photography Club is one of Big Canoe’s most active clubs. The club’s direction will be led by Mary Jo Cox and Randy Lewis this year, who will serve as co-presidents. They have big plans for the club in 2023 and updating the pictures at the postal facility is one already accomplished. Take a few minutes the next time you are at the postal facility to view the club members’ images placed there by the Photography Club.
Big Canoe Hiking Club offers dual-option hikes
On Feb. 8, the Big Canoe Hiking Club will return to the Woody Gap trailhead near Suches. From here, we will offer two options: a return to Preachers’ Rock, a popular, 2-mile hike to a scenic overlook that the club did in fall 2022 or an out-and-back hike to Gooch Gap, a moderate, 7-mile round trip with an elevation change of 900 feet. Both are part of the Appalachian Trail and are easy to follow. There will be rocks and roots and parts of the trail can be very breezy and cold, so layers of clothing are recommended. However, there should be some long-distance wintertime views. We also have the option of stopping in Dahlonega for lunch.
New exhibit features domestic models produced to compete with imported cars
Savoy Automobile Museum has announced its latest temporary exhibit, “Built for a Crisis.” In the 1950s and 1960s, it seemed like America couldn’t build its cars big enough. Even mainstream models were generally big and thirsty. Many drivers were getting tired of gassing up these enormous land yachts, but the market was slow to respond. The domestic manufacturers produced some downsized models, but only a few, and Japanese automakers were just putting a foot in the door with their tiny cars.
Hank Williams Jr. announces 2023 U.S. tour: Alpharetta concert May 20
Singer-songwriter and genre defying artist Hank Williams Jr. announced his 2023 tour, featuring special guest Old Crow Medicine Show. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off May 12 at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and includes a stop at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Saturday, May 20. Hank...
Theatrical Outfit, Dad’s Garage present ‘The White Chip’
Theatrical Outfit is thrilled to continue its season with the co-production of Sean Daniels’ “The White Chip” – a hilarious and honest look at sobriety. Theatrical Outfit and Dad’s Garage join forces to bring this New York Times Critic’s Pick to Atlanta for the very first time. “The White Chip” will run at Dad’s Garage (while Theatrical outfit continues its ‘Heart of the City’ Capital Campaign construction) from Jan. 25 through Feb. 19.
