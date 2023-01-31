Read full article on original website
BBC
Nick Kyrgios: Tennis star admits assaulting ex-girlfriend but avoids conviction
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend but avoided a criminal conviction. The 27-year-old's guilty plea in a Canberra court came after his lawyers failed to have the charge dismissed on mental health grounds. Mr Kyrgios pushed Chiara Passari onto the pavement during a row in Canberra...
Yardbarker
Alexander Zverev says "justice has prevailed" after ATP investigation clears him
Alexander Zverev insists "justice has prevailed" after breaking his silence about the completion of the ATP investigation that cleared him of domestic abuse charges. The German took to Instagram after the men's governing body concluded there was "insufficient evidence" to support claims from his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova that he had been emotionally and physically abusive during their relationship.
Aussie Open CEO Says Djokovic Played Through Serious Injury
The World No. 1 previously shot down any speculation about him “faking” an injury.
tennisuptodate.com
Toni Nadal confident nephew Rafael Nadal can win French Open but admits longevity taking its toll: "Rafa has been on Tour since he was 16 years old"
Rafael Nadal has been a tennis player for a long time and his uncle Toni believes that longevity is slowly starting to catch up with him lately. Nadal's tennis was never the type of tennis that is easy on the body as his playstyle is very physical where he uses a lot of power. Clay tennis is generally tough on the body and he's played a lot of clay tennis over the years. It's been crucial to his success but also it's a detriment in a way, especially now in the later stages of his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"You literally accused Maria of lying": Tennis fans accuse Evert of hypocrisy after response to Sharapova's doping scandal compared to Halep
Tennis fans have come after Chris Evert accusing her of hypocrisy after she tweeted her support for Simona Halep over her doping ban, something she didn't do when Sharapova had hers. Chris Evert sent some good wishes to Simona Halep as she keeps fighting to prove her innocence following a...
tennisuptodate.com
Mladenovic calls for electronic line calling for every ball: "Injustice happens daily"
Experienced player Kristina Mladenovic has called for electronic line calling at all events because umpires are simply not good enough for this level. Mladenovic was left frustrated by her early defeat in Lyon to Petra Martic and she vented after the defeat on social media. Her frustration was mostly with the match point when a ball was called out. Mladenovic was convinced her forehand was in and in her vent, she called for electronic line calling at every event:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennisuptodate.com
Evert sends best wishes to Halep as doping scandal continues: "I hope this gets resolved soon"
Chris Evert has sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is still in the middle of her fight to prove her doping suspension was the result of an accident. Halep was shocked to find out a banned substance was found in her samples and she promised to fight to prove her innocence. Many have come out in support of Halep since then categorically rejecting any notion that she would take something illegal knowingly. Reports since then indicated that Halep might have found out how the substance entered her body and that a supplement might be at fault.
tennisuptodate.com
"I can't believe I let that match go": Serena Williams regrets ending career against Tomljanovic, hints at potential return
Serena Williams was very unhappy with the way her US open match against Ajla Tomljanovic went expressing regret over letting that match go. Serena Williams arrived in New York with the knowledge it would be her final event. She played a really strong tournament beating Danka Kovinic in round one and then stunning Anett Kontaveit in the second round. She faced Ajla Tomljanovic in the 3rd round and played well taking the first set.
tennismajors.com
Why Djokovic is “just built differently”, satisfaction and disappointment in Melbourne – Match Points #44 podcast edition
The 2023 Australian Open ended with a 10th title for Novak Djokovic in the men’s draw and a first Grand Slam title for Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s draw. In the latest episode of our Match Points show, hosted by Josh Cohen, our experts Marion Bartoli and Ben Rothenberg analysed the first major of the season.
tennismajors.com
All of ATP Top 10 entered to play in Dubai & Acapulco next month
The first Grand Slam of the season is over and the first Masters Series event won’t take place until March but men’s tennis fans will be looking ahead eagerly to the week of February 27, which has two ATP 500 events, in Dubai and Acapulco, with all of the top 10 ranked men entered to play in either of the two events.
Yardbarker
2023 Chile Open Santiago ATP Entry List - Fognini, Musetti, Schwartzman & more
The entry list of the 2023 Chile Open, which is held in Santiago from February 27th through March 5th, is full of clay-court specialists, who added this surface to their schedule early. Only a few clay-court tournaments, are held in the early stages of the ATP season and most of...
