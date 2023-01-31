Chris Evert has sent her best wishes to Simona Halep who is still in the middle of her fight to prove her doping suspension was the result of an accident. Halep was shocked to find out a banned substance was found in her samples and she promised to fight to prove her innocence. Many have come out in support of Halep since then categorically rejecting any notion that she would take something illegal knowingly. Reports since then indicated that Halep might have found out how the substance entered her body and that a supplement might be at fault.

2 DAYS AGO