‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
Chelsea sign Benfica’s Enzo Fernández for British record £106.8m fee
Chelsea’s staggering spending spree continued when they broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernández for €121m (£106.8m)
Enzo Fernandez given permission to undergo a medical in Portugal ahead of potential move to Chelsea
SAMI MOKBEL, ADRIAN KAJUMBA AND SIMON JONES: Benfica have allowed Fernandez to undergo a medical, with Chelsea remaining hopeful over pulling off a British record deal.
Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Real Madrid's Vinicius needs protection after shocking tackle - Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois said Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior needs protection after he was the victim of a wild tackle from Valencia's Gabriel Paulista.
Hakim Ziyech loan move from Chelsea to PSG collapses due to late registration - sources
Hakim Ziyech will not join Paris Saint-Germain on loan from Chelsea due to late paperwork causing the deal not to be registered.
Arsenal transfer news LIVE: Jorginho ANNOUNCED, shirt number UNVEILED, Moises Caicedo LATEST, Lokonga confirmed
ARSENAL have announced the deadline day signing of Jorginho from Chelsea for a reported £12m. And Jorginho's shirt number with the Gunners has been unveiled. The Gunners were forced to turn to Plan B having failed to land top target Moises Caicedo from Brighton. Meanwhile, Albert Sambi-Lokonga completed a...
Thursday's transfer gossip: Bellingham, Hudson-Odoi, Ayew, Isco, Zapata, Chilwell, Ziyech, Firmino
Real Madrid will make signing Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, their priority for the summer. (AS - in Spanish) Arsenal are tracking 22-year-old Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian) Everton are looking to sign Ghana forward Andre Ayew,...
Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances. The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.
Liverpool midfield target forcing through surprise move to Barcelona
The Reds are set to miss out on improving their midfield, as a World Cup star opts for Barcelona over Liverpool
MATCHDAY: Real Madrid hosts Valencia; Juventus in action
Real Madrid hosts Valencia in a league match postponed from January because of the teams' participation in the Spanish Super Cup
João Cancelo gives Bayern new energy ahead of key games
DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo might have been the missing piece in Bayern Munich’s puzzle. The Portuguese fullback, for so long a key player at Manchester City, looked a perfect fit on his Bayern debut, needing only 17 minutes to set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.
LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report
Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win
Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Thursday. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card.
USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring
The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter
MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
Nottingham Forest closing in on a deal for Paris Saint-Germain keeper Keylor Navas
Nottingham Forest are close to finally getting the goalkeeper they wanted after resurrecting talks with Paris St Germain for Keylor Navas.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end
AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach on Thursday after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week. Heitinga, 39, is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for the Amsterdam club as a defender before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season.
