The Associated Press

Joao Cancelo leads transfers in Germany, Isco deal off

DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Portugal left back João Cancelo’s switch to Bayern Munich brought excitement to the last day of the winter transfer period in Germany, while a surprise deal for five-time Champions League winner Isco Alarcón to join Union Berlin collapsed. After seeing its...
Yardbarker

Hakim Ziyech left stranded in Paris following Chelsea transfer blunder and computer crash

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has reportedly been left stranded in Paris following a move to PSG that fell through in bizarre circumstances. The Morocco international looked to be on his way to the Parc des Princes, but Chelsea sent through the wrong documentation more than once, while there was also a computer crash that meant the deal couldn’t be completed on time, according to the Daily Express.
WTOP

João Cancelo gives Bayern new energy ahead of key games

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — João Cancelo might have been the missing piece in Bayern Munich’s puzzle. The Portuguese fullback, for so long a key player at Manchester City, looked a perfect fit on his Bayern debut, needing only 17 minutes to set up the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Mainz in the German Cup on Wednesday.
Yardbarker

LFP Finds Chelsea at Fault for Hakim Ziyech-PSG Loan Transfer Mishap, per Report

Paris Saint-Germain will not be having Hakim Ziyech in their squad for the second half of the 2022-23 season after the capital club had their appeal denied by the Ligue de Football Professionnel. While the LFP didn’t accept the appeal from PSG, RMC Sport reported Wednesday, citing sources, the committee...
WTOP

Vinícius scores, escapes injury after hard hit in Madrid win

Vinícius Júnior had more than his goal to celebrate in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia in the Spanish league on Thursday. Vinícius also was glad to escape serious injury after a vicious foul by Gabriel Paulista in the second half, which ignited a brawl and earned the Valencia defender a straight red card.
FOX Sports

USMNT-eligible striker Folarin Balogun leads Ligue 1 in scoring

The answer to the United States men's national team's striker problem might be playing in northern France. Folarin Balogun, a 21-year-old striker who was born in New York, scored a hat trick in Reims' 4-2 win over Lorient on Wednesday and now leads the French Ligue 1 in goals with 14. France superstar Kylian Mbappé is second with 13 goals.
WTOP

AC Milan looks to stem terrible run in derby against Inter

MILAN (AP) — The dispiriting jeers turned to encouraging cheers, even though the result was still bad for AC Milan. The fans’ quick change in attitude wasn’t exactly a surprise, however, with a derby against Inter Milan next on the Serie A schedule. Milan has had a...
WTOP

John Heitinga confirmed as Ajax coach until season’s end

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Ajax confirmed former Netherlands international John Heitinga as the coach on Thursday after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week. Heitinga, 39, is a product of the storied Ajax youth academy who went on to play for the Amsterdam club as a defender before moving on to Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham and Hertha Berlin. He has been coach of Young Ajax, the club’s second team, since the start of this season.

