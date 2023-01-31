ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Sweets For Your Dallas Valentine

When we think of Valentine’s Day we tend to think of chocolate, love, and presents, yet most of us don’t know that Valentine’s Day has its roots in an ancient Roman fertility festival called Lupercalia. It was a festival celebrating early spring, fertility, the ancestors, and love. The ancient priests would sacrifice a goat and then make their way around the perimeter of the city of Rome, lightly tapping women on the way with strips of the blood-soaked goat’s skin. No one thought this was strange, as this was an invitation for the spirits of the ancestors to re-incarnate through the cycle of rebirth and ensure fertility. At the end of the day single girls would write their names and place them into an urn. Each bachelor would pick a name out of the urn and would spend the year with her — thus ensuring fertility for the community.
DALLAS, TX
Valentine’s Dinner at the Stoneleigh

Le Meridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, and Perle on Maple welcome you and your special someone to enjoy an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner. Relish in elevated dishes, tasteful music, and the romantic charm of Uptown Dallas. This special menu and experience will be available on February 11th and 14th from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM.
DALLAS, TX
Brick and Bones Opening in Garland

A longtime fried chicken favorite in Dallas and a Deep Ellum bar staple since 2015, Brick & Bones opens their second location and expands their delivery route greatly. Recently opened at Revolving Kitchen, Brick & Bones’ second location at 520 Shepherd Drive, Garland, Texas 75042, will be serving their fried “chicken their güey” (pronounced “way” and used in Mexican Spanish similarly to how “dude” works in American English) by pick-up or delivery through the “Revolving Kitchen” app (5 mile radius), UberEats and DoorDash.
GARLAND, TX
I Heart GAPCo Pizza!

Still struggling with your Valentine’s Day plans? Well, now you’re not. Because this February 14, Greenville Avenue Pizza Company is making heart-shaped pizzas to infuse your celebration with romance—and cheese. GAPCo’s pizza slayers will form the fresh dough into a heart, and then it’s up to you...
DALLAS, TX

