Recall alert: Banana Boat recall of hair and scalp sunscreen spray expanded

A recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray that was found to contain high levels of benzene has been expanded.

Benzene is a chemical has been shown to cause cancer.

Three batches of the sunscreen were recalled in July. An additional batch has been added to the original recall.

According to an update on the Banana Boat website, a review found “that some samples of the product contained trace levels of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.”

The recalled batches are:

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20016AF

Expiration date: December 2022

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20084BF

Expiration date: February 2023

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 21139AF

Expiration date: April 2024

· Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Spray SPF 30 – 6 oz.

Lot number: 0-79656-04041-8

Lot code: 20301CF

Expiration date: September 2023

Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen.

To date, Edgewell, the company that owns Banana Boat, has not received any adverse events related to this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall may contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST. Consumers may also visit www.bananaboat.com .