ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens' Expected Decision On Lamar Jackson's Future Revealed

By Jason Hall
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2306O1_0kXgTJwm00
Photo: Getty Images North America

The Baltimore Ravens are reportedly expected to give quarterback Lamar Jackson an "exclusive franchise tag" that will prohibit him from signing with another team amid his upcoming free agency, NFL Network Senior Insider Ian Rapoport told the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday (January 31).

"Lamar Jackson is going to be tagged," Rapoport said before being asked by McAfee if the franchise tag would be exclusive or non-exclusive.

"I don't firmly know the answer, my sense is it would be the exclusive, because here's why," Rapoport added. "If they give him the non-exclusive tag, then someone can sign Lamar Jackson to an offer sheet and get him with the price of two first rounders. If it's an exclusive tag it costs Baltimore more, however, if at some point, and I don't think they will, but if at some point they ever want to trade him, they set the price.

"It would be more than two first rounders. So if they get the exclusive tag it basically raises the price in the event of a trade which I don't believe is going to happen."

Jackson, a former NFL MVP and Rookie of the Year, led Baltimore to an 8-4 record, which included throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 203 of 326 passing, while also recording a team best 764 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns on 112 attempts, prior to suffering a season-ending PCL injury. The Ravens ranked ninth among all 32 NFL teams with an average of 23.1 points per game during Jackson's 12 starts, but dropped to 13.0 points per game, the second fewest in the league, while going 2-3 in his absence during their final five games of the regular-season.

The Ravens reportedly offered Jackson a rejected deal worth $113 million in guarantees that would have "eventually raised" to a total of $113 million, a source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN 's Ryan Clark earlier this month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nfltraderumors.co

Ravens Sign OT David Sharpe To Futures Deal

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed OT David Sharpe to a futures contract on Thursday for the 2023 season. Baltimore has signed the following players to futures deals this offseason:. WR Shemar Bridges. DB Bopete Keyes. LB Jeremiah Moon. DT Rayshad Nichols. G John Simpson. WR Mike Thomas. TE Ben Mason.
BALTIMORE, MD
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy