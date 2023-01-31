Read full article on original website
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Milwaukee Bucks offer Serge Ibaka, Jordan Nwora, George Hill, and a draft pick for Jae Crowder
The Bucks are deadset on acquiring Jae Crowder from the Suns.
Massive News About Devin Booker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported an update on Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
Report: Pacers, Pelicans Expected to Join O.G. Anunoby Sweepstakes
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby is expected to draw trade deadline interest from the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, and Phoenix Suns
Report: Indiana Pacers closely monitoring Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels
According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Indiana Pacers are one of a few teams "closely monitoring" Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels ahead of the February 9 trade deadline. McDaniels, who turned 25 yesterday, was drafted by the Hornets late in the second round of 2019....
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Proposed 'Easy' Trade Sends Chris Paul To Los Angeles Clippers: A Big 3 With Kawhi Leonard And Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers have a real chance to land Chris Paul and create a Big 3 with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.
Atlanta Hawks at Phoenix Suns Game Day Preview
Complete game day preview for the matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns.
Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavs Linked
With just a week to go until the 2023 NBA trade deadline, things have been relatively quiet around the league. There have been some rumors about teams seeking out upgrades, but no real movement has yet occurred on the trade front. This deadline is lacking star power in large part...
Report: Raptors Expected to Have '6 or 7' Teams with 'Significant Offers' for Anunoby
The Toronto Raptors are expected to have multiple serious offers for O.G. Anunoby as the trade deadline approaches
Wings G Crystal Dangerfield signs multi-year contract
Dallas Wings guard Crystal Dangerfield signed a multi-year contract, the team announced Thursday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Wings for Dangerfield, who was acquired on Jan. 16 via a three-team trade involving the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. "Crystal has demonstrated the ability to play...
Report: Azura Stevens latest member of Sky to leave team
Forward/center Azura Stevens is leaving the Chicago Sky and plans to sign as a free agent with the Los Angeles Sparks, ESPN reported Thursday. She joins veterans Candace Parker, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot in departing the Sky, who won the WNBA championship in 2021. Stevens, 27, played the first...
Video of James Jones and Masai Ujiri stirs Suns-Raptors trade rumors
Suns GM James Jones' walk with Raptors vice chairman and president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri added fuel to trade rumors already in the air. Arizona Sports captured the two executives on video before Phoenix's 114-106 victory over Toronto on Monday. It appeared as if Jones and Ujuri were heading to negotiate. While Jones seemed absorbed in thought, Ujiri was in good spirits, flashing a peace sign and giving a thumbs-up to a fan before heading down the tunnel.
Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker, 2K team for court dedication at Chicanos Por La Causa
Phoenix Suns All-Star Devin Booker felt right at home on the bright, colorful court Tuesday afternoon. "Let's get a ball out here and shoot," said Booker, while walking around in street clothes. Booker was part of a court dedication project ceremony at Chicanos Por La Causa Community Center in Phoenix. ...
Mavericks' Luka Doncic leaves with heel injury
Dallas star Luka Doncic left due to a bruised right heel during the third quarter of the Mavericks' 111-106 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night. Doncic got hurt when he fell awkwardly while driving the lane for a dunk attempt with 7:12 left in the third quarter. Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram blocked the shot as Doncic collided with Jonas Valanciunas.
SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5...
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
NBA roundup: 46-point first quarter sends Celtics past Nets
The Boston Celtics didn't do much wrong in the opening quarter and breezed to a 139-96 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Boston was 18-for-29 from the field (62.1 percent) in the opening frame and led 46-16 after 12 minutes. It was the largest lead the Celtics have had after the first quarter in franchise history.
Suns meet Celtics as Devin Booker's return approaches
Devin Booker is expected to be back in the Phoenix lineup soon, but his return may not come in time to help the Suns when they visit the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Booker has missed nearly six weeks with a groin strain and according to multiple reports, he will be with the Suns for their five-game road trip that begins Friday. Booker left a game against Denver on Christmas and hasn't played since. ESPN reported that Booker is targeting Tuesday's road game against the Brooklyn Nets for his return.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
