The collaboration will focus on SH Defence’s modular mission concept, known as The Cube System with associated handling equipment and will include design and conception. “The Cube System from SH Defence is rapidly becoming the standard within modularization of maritime mission capabilities for naval, coastguard and SAR vessels around the world, especially within NATO. Modern naval vessels must be capable of carrying out different missions and roles both in peacetime and wartime, and therefore the easy and rapid exchange of capabilities is an increasing requirement for both newbuilding and retrofitting of naval vessels. The Cube System, currently available with more than 300 different payloads from approx. 160 vendors, offer a flexible and cost-efficient solution that enables the reconfiguration of a vessel in only a few hours. The partnership with NVL allows us to jointly develop the multi-mission capabilities of NVL’s platforms for the adaptability of both German, NATO and foreign navies” says Rene Bertelsen, CEO at SH Defence.

16 HOURS AGO