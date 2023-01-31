Read full article on original website
China's sea monster: The Fujian, one of the world's largest aircraft carriers, set to enter trials
The Fujian puts the PLA Navy on par with supercarriers like the 100,000-ton US Nimitz-class ships and is 50% larger than China's two active carriers.
The Newest Ships in the US Navy
The British Empire more or less ruled the world during the 18th century through its naval power. The British Navy was more advanced, with newer ships that could outmaneuver those of Spanish and French rivals. However, this power would eventually wane as the American Revolutionary War and Napoleonic Wars took their toll on the empire, […]
Furious Navy chiefs order investigation after 'Trident nuclear submarine workers glued broken bolts'
Defence chiefs have launched an urgent investigation after bolt heads were found to have been glued back together inside the nuclear reactor chamber on board HMS Vanguard.
Breaking Defense
Spurred by Russia, Germany rolls out 3-year plan to fully equip all armed forces personnel
IAV 2022 — Germany is embarking on a rapidly accelerated procurement process to equip “each and every” solider from its armed forces with personnel equipment like protective gear, night vision goggles, and rucksacks inside the next three years, according to a German defense official. The process could...
Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
maritime-executive.com
“Toxic” Aircraft Carrier Reverts to Brazilian Navy but Remains at Sea
The saga of the derelict former Brazilian aircraft carrier NAe São Paulo continues with the vessel having spent more than three months at sea, and now the possession of the hulk has reverted to the Brazilian Navy. While environmental groups contend the ship is heavily laden with asbestos and other toxic materials, the Brazilian Navy contends the problems are the scrapper’s fault and has ordered the ship further offshore saying it is in danger of sinking.
theaviationgeekclub.com
This Japanese H8K flying boat tried to collide with a US Navy PB4Y but crashed after missing it by just 25ft
Lt Graham Squires reduced power to avoid overshooting the flying boat, but as he was about to cross over the H8K, its pilot pulled his aircraft up sharply in an attempt to crash into the PB4Y. During World War II, air combats between large, four engined aircraft were a comparatively...
Here's how a wildly outgunned US Navy pilot outfoxed one of the Soviet Union's best jets, scoring a string of kills in a legendary dogfight
Royce Williams was recently awarded the Navy Cross for his display of "extraordinary heroism" during the Korean War air battle.
msn.com
Russian fighter discovers German spy plane in Baltic Sea near Russian border
Russia's National Defense Control Center reported Monday that one of its fighters has detected a German Armed Forces spy plane over Baltic Sea waters and near the Russian border. According to the Russian agency, after detecting that the German aircraft "was approaching the state border of the Russian Federation" it...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
PBRs: The US Navy’s Small and Nimble Watercraft In Vietnam
The Patrol Boat, River – commonly known as PBR – was a nimble, speedy riverboat commissioned by the US Navy, for use during the Vietnam War. The vessel could easily traverse the shallow, weed-filled waters of Vietnamese rivers, and was equipped with a variety of weapons that made it a lethal combatant against enemy vessels.
How US Navy SEALs train new special-operations units to make the seas into 'our playground'
When it comes to training foreign partners, US Navy SEALs use the same "crawl, walk, run" approach they employ in their own training.
maritime-executive.com
French Navy Seizes 3,000 Assault Rifles From Dhow in Gulf of Oman
A French warship has seized a major shipment of weapons from a dhow off the coast of Yemen, according to the Wall Street Journal. It is the latest in a series of arms interdictions in the region as allied Western navies crack down on the smuggling routes connecting Yemen's Houthi rebels with their Iranian suppliers.
navalnews.com
MBDA Wins Contract To Supply CAMM to Royal Saudi Navy’s MMSC
The contract, worth $118,673,894, was awarded to MBDA Missile Systems Inc. (the US branch of European missile manufacturer MBDA) on 31 January 2023. The Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) is the contracting activity. CAMM. According to MBDA, CAMM (Common Anti-Air Modular Missile) offers both world-leading close-in and local-area air defence....
navalnews.com
NVL Group and SH Defence sign MoU
The collaboration will focus on SH Defence’s modular mission concept, known as The Cube System with associated handling equipment and will include design and conception. “The Cube System from SH Defence is rapidly becoming the standard within modularization of maritime mission capabilities for naval, coastguard and SAR vessels around the world, especially within NATO. Modern naval vessels must be capable of carrying out different missions and roles both in peacetime and wartime, and therefore the easy and rapid exchange of capabilities is an increasing requirement for both newbuilding and retrofitting of naval vessels. The Cube System, currently available with more than 300 different payloads from approx. 160 vendors, offer a flexible and cost-efficient solution that enables the reconfiguration of a vessel in only a few hours. The partnership with NVL allows us to jointly develop the multi-mission capabilities of NVL’s platforms for the adaptability of both German, NATO and foreign navies” says Rene Bertelsen, CEO at SH Defence.
US News and World Report
France and Australia to Jointly Build Shells for Ukraine
PARIS (Reuters) - France and Australia on Monday unveiled plans to jointly manufacture ammunition for Ukraine as the two countries seek to shore up defence cooperation and move past a row over Canberra's decision to ditch plans to buy French submarines two years ago. The relationship hit historic lows in...
