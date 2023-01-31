Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Yet another NFL stadium is moving away from natural grass
The debate between playing on natural grass or artificial turf has been ongoing for the NFL, and now another stadium is replacing its grass with turf. In a study by the NFL between 2012 and 2018, the league found that players have a 28 percent higher rate of non-contact lower extremity injuries when playing on artificial turf.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s teammates mocked him during emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, possibly leading Buccaneers’ QB to retire from NFL
Tom Brady retired on Wednesday after a disappointing season playing for the Buccaneers. The NFL GOAT was undoubtedly under the pump after his haters had accused him of the Buccaneers’ downfall. Many people pointed out that his age- being a 45-year-old player- that did not allow him to play swiftly and made a meal out of accessible scoring opportunities. There is more to it, as multiple sources claim that Tom Brady’s teammates were no less than haters in the worst of times of TB12. All the hate might have pushed Tom to retire!
Football World Reacts To 'Source Off' Between Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport
Lead NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have conflicting reports coming out of Tuesday's Broncos head coaching news. Rapoport says the Broncos attempted to hire DeMeco Ryans again earlier today before settling for Sean Payton. Schefter says the Broncos haven't had contact with Ryans since ...
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks OC search, working with Ran Carthon
After requesting interviews with a trio of candidates early on in the process, and talking with passing-game coordinator Tim Kelly about the job, the trail for the Tennessee Titans’ offensive coordinator search has gone cold, at least publicly. The trio of requests included Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Saints to interview Joe Woods for DC
The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator opening, NFL Network reported Thursday. The Saints lost co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons last week and then parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard on Wednesday. Nielsen is the Falcons' new DC.
Clayton News Daily
Lions add Dre Bly, Steve Heiden to coaching staff
Former NFL cornerback Dre Bly has joined the Detroit Lions' coaching staff as cornerbacks coach. Bly, 45, spent the past four seasons in that same role at North Carolina, his alma mater. Prior to joining the Tar Heels, he was a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 preseason and with the Miami Dolphins for the 2018 preseason.
Clayton News Daily
SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons filled an important vacancy at defensive coordinator by hiring former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. But could that be just the first Saints coach changing sides in the NFC South and joining the Falcons?. According to a report by the NFL Network on Wednesday night,...
Titans prepare to make transition from grass to turf ahead of 2023 NFL season
Nissan Stadium will make the transition from natural grass to synthetic turf ahead of the 2023 NFL season, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.
Clayton News Daily
Eagles to wear home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12.
Clayton News Daily
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon on menacing charge
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a warrant for his arrest on a charge of aggravated menacing, according to court records. Mixon allegedly pointed a gun at a woman and said, "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you. The police (can't) get me," on Jan. 21 in Cincinnati, according to an affidavit filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court, per multiple media reports.
Clayton News Daily
Philly-area schools plan late start after Super Bowl LVII
Some school districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are running their own "Philly Special" with the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12. Multiple districts informed parents this week of plans for a late start to school on Feb. 13, the day after Philadelphia and the Kansas City Chiefs play in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.
chatsports.com
Report: Texans request Bobby Slowik for OC; have interest in Cory Undlin as their DC
The Houston Texans officially hired 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Monday to fill their head coaching vacancy. Aaron Wilson, who covers the Texans, tweeted Houston’s potential staff additions include 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the report that the Texans requested to interview Slowik.
atozsports.com
Confirmed: Former Titans OC Todd Downing serving time for past DUI
A to Z Sports confirmed on Tuesday that former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is serving time in Williamson County jail for his DUI arrest on Friday, November 18. According to A to Z Sports’ Sam Phalen, Downing’s time served will go through February 2 at 10:00 AM CT....
