This offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a decent-sized list of free agents, many of which played a prominent role over the last two seasons. But as always, this is a business so some guys will stay and some will go. The Steelers have a new general manager in Omar Khan and we could see a change in philosophy in how Pittsburgh handles these players but here are our predictions for who stays with the Steelers and who doesn’t.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO