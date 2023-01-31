Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail store opening in GeorgiaKristen WaltersMonroe, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverTravel with Dr ShakiraAthens, GA
Related
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Not-So-Happy Anniversary: Six Years Since Super Bowl LI Collapse vs. Tom Brady's Patriots
The Atlanta Falcons, led by MVP quarterback Matt Ryan, were set to play in their second Super Bowl and cap off a magical season in style. On the opposing sideline stood the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady, looking to add another title to an already formidable dynasty. By...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
Clayton News Daily
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
Clayton News Daily
Kirk Herbstreit Shares Who He Thinks Could Be Next Brock Purdy
View the original article to see embedded media. San Francisco’s Brock Purdy went from “Mr. Irrelevant” out of Iowa State to becoming an NFL starter and leading his team to the cusp of a Super Bowl berth. It all seemed unlikely when he was taken with the...
Clayton News Daily
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode
The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC
The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with...
Clayton News Daily
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract
The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
Clayton News Daily
Three Clayton County basketball players make Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team
Three Clayton County high school basketball players made the Atlanta Tipoff Club Midseason Team released Friday. All three of the selections were girls players, including Lovejoy teammates La’Nya Foster and Bryanna Preston. Forest Park’s Jayda Brown also earned a spot on the team.
Comments / 0