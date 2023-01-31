ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Reports: NFL fines Eagles' Brandon Graham, three 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham and three San Francisco 49ers players received fines from the NFL, multiple media outlets reported. The NFL docked Graham $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions during last Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Graham was not penalized during the game -- a 31-7 victory by the Eagles.
Raiders hire Scott Turner as pass-game coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders hired Scott Turner as a coordinator in charge of the passing game on Friday. Turner, 40, spent the past three seasons as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator before his dismissal Jan. 10. Turner's father, longtime NFL coach Norv Turner, spent two seasons as the head coach...
NFL sponsors CPR training in wake of Damar Hamlin episode

The NFL and the American Heart Association will come together to provide free CPR education and training throughout next week at the Phoenix Convention Center leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The decision comes after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin required lifesaving CPR after collapsing on the field in Cincinnati...
Cowboys tab Brian Schottenheimer as OC

The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new offensive coordinator on Saturday. Schottenheimer, who served as an offensive consultant for the Cowboys during the 2022 season, will fill the position previously held by Kellen Moore. Moore spent four seasons in that role before agreeing to part ways with...
Reports: Broncos letting DC Ejiro Evero out of contract

The Denver Broncos are letting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to pursue other opportunities, NFL Network and 9News reported Saturday night. The move paves the way for Evero to interview for the DC position in Minnesota as well as other teams, including the Carolina Panthers, who had also requested permission to interview him. 9News reports that Evero is most likely to be hired by the Vikings.
