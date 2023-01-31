The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO