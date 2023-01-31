ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Tuscaloosa News

Former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans hired as Houston Texans coach

Former Alabama football linebacker DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, the team announced on Tuesday. Ryans agreed to a six-year deal, according to Adam Schefter, to leave his job as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Ryans, 38, will be the third-youngest NFL coach behind Sean McVay (Rams) and Kevin O'Connell (Vikings).
HOUSTON, TX
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach

The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Makes Pro Bowl History

Alabama football makes history again in the pros as the school has 12 former players who were selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the most ever in a single season by one school in NFL history. Leading the group is CJ Mosley, who now has been selected to five Pro...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
chatsports.com

ALERT: DeMeco Ryans HIRED As Texans HC | San Francisco INTERVIEWING Vic Fangio | 49ers News

In the latest NFL news, the Houston Texans are hiring DeMeco Ryans as their Head Coach. The NFL Coaching Carousel is starting to dwindle, & Ryans was one of the top Head Coach targets for multiple teams. With the latest DeMeco Ryans news, should the 49ers look to move on from Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coaching rumors have hinted that the Niner Gang is not happy with Shanahan after the ugly 49ers vs.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Pro Bowl Skills Announced for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward

Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday’s Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will compete in the flag football finale on Sunday with the AFC and NFC rosters’ skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition. The flag football finale will feature three games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reese's Senior Bowl honors Ozzie Newsome with custom Browns/Alabama helmet

Today marks the beginning of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as all 32 teams will travel to the all-star event to scout upcoming 2023 NFL Draft prospects. However, before the festivities kicked off, the event honored the former tight end of the Cleveland Browns with a custom helmet that sported both his professional team and his college team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
MOBILE, AL
Yardbarker

Texans interested in 49ers defensive coach Cory Undlin

Undlin joined head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff in 2021. He has defensive coordinator experience, serving in the role with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Before that, he spent time in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. Undlin has been coaching in the NFL since 2004.
HOUSTON, TX
NESN

Alabama Reportedly Brings In Candidate To Replace Patriots’ Bill O’Brien

Alabama reportedly has brought in a candidate to replace Bill O’Brien, who left to return to the New England Patriots. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees flew in to interview with Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is a “top target” for the position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Saints Assistant Ronald Curry Completes Interview with Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has completed an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to reports. Curry, 43, has been an offensive assistant with New Orleans since 2016. He was promoted to Wide Receiver Coach in 2018 and elevated to...
TAMPA, FL

