Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Kirk Cousins to 49ers? Only if Vikings plan to tank, 'Niners are desperate
The offseason storyline that won't die has returned.
Former Alabama linebacker DeMeco Ryans hired as Houston Texans coach
Former Alabama football linebacker DeMeco Ryans has been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans, the team announced on Tuesday. Ryans agreed to a six-year deal, according to Adam Schefter, to leave his job as the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator. Ryans, 38, will be the third-youngest NFL coach behind Sean McVay (Rams) and Kevin O'Connell (Vikings).
4 San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator options to replace DeMeco Ryans
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is headed to the Houston Texans as their next head coach. It’s a
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
San Francisco 49ers Lose Coach
The San Francisco 49ers season ended on Sunday after a loss against the Philadelphia Eagles, just one win away from making the Super Bowl. The biggest issue for the San Francisco 49ers had to be the injuries suffered this season at the quarterback position, losing Trey Lance early in the season to a season-ending injury, then losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a long-term foot injury. With only one win away from making the Super Bowl, rookie quarterback Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL and backup quarterback Josh Johnson suffered a concussion.
Alabama Makes Pro Bowl History
Alabama football makes history again in the pros as the school has 12 former players who were selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl, the most ever in a single season by one school in NFL history. Leading the group is CJ Mosley, who now has been selected to five Pro...
ALERT: DeMeco Ryans HIRED As Texans HC | San Francisco INTERVIEWING Vic Fangio | 49ers News
In the latest NFL news, the Houston Texans are hiring DeMeco Ryans as their Head Coach. The NFL Coaching Carousel is starting to dwindle, & Ryans was one of the top Head Coach targets for multiple teams. With the latest DeMeco Ryans news, should the 49ers look to move on from Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coaching rumors have hinted that the Niner Gang is not happy with Shanahan after the ugly 49ers vs.
Texans interview 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for spot on DeMeco Ryans' staff
With DeMeco Ryans going to the AFC South, it means that some of his fellow staff members with the San Francisco 49ers might follow him to the Houston Texans. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans interviewed 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik for the offensive coordinator position. Slowik,...
Pro Bowl Skills Announced for Minkah Fitzpatrick, Cam Heyward
Head coaches Peyton and Eli Manning unveiled who will be taking part in specific skills competitions for their respective AFC and NFC squads on Wednesday’s Pro Bowl Games Selection Show. Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will compete in the flag football finale on Sunday with the AFC and NFC rosters’ skill position players along with centers, who snap and kneel as is customary in seven-on-seven competition. The flag football finale will feature three games.
Reese's Senior Bowl honors Ozzie Newsome with custom Browns/Alabama helmet
Today marks the beginning of the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, as all 32 teams will travel to the all-star event to scout upcoming 2023 NFL Draft prospects. However, before the festivities kicked off, the event honored the former tight end of the Cleveland Browns with a custom helmet that sported both his professional team and his college team, the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Texans interested in 49ers defensive coach Cory Undlin
Undlin joined head coach Kyle Shanahan's staff in 2021. He has defensive coordinator experience, serving in the role with the Detroit Lions in 2020. Before that, he spent time in various roles with the Philadelphia Eagles, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and New England Patriots. Undlin has been coaching in the NFL since 2004.
Alabama Reportedly Brings In Candidate To Replace Patriots’ Bill O’Brien
Alabama reportedly has brought in a candidate to replace Bill O’Brien, who left to return to the New England Patriots. Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees flew in to interview with Nick Saban for the Crimson Tide, according to The Athletic’s Pete Sampson. The former Fighting Irish quarterback is a “top target” for the position, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.
Commanders Coach Ron Rivera, QB Alex Smith Among Celebrities at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Texans Hired a Great Coach, Even Better Person in DeMeco Ryans: All Things CW
Because he didn't play for Nick Saban, a lot of Alabama fans don't know, or remember, the huge impact the linebacker made in Tuscaloosa.
Saints Assistant Ronald Curry Completes Interview with Buccaneers
New Orleans Saints passing game coordinator Ronald Curry has completed an interview with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their vacant offensive coordinator position, according to reports. Curry, 43, has been an offensive assistant with New Orleans since 2016. He was promoted to Wide Receiver Coach in 2018 and elevated to...
