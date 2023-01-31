ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State approves girls flag football for spring season; Bills, Jets, Giants show support

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association on Wednesday voted to establish girls flag football as an emerging sport for the spring season. All 11 sections were included in the proposal, though, as of now, no Section III schools will field teams this spring. This move by the state, however, opens the door for teams to be established in the near future.
