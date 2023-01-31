Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
Shane Lowry, caddie Bo Martin split after losing their 'spark'
Shane Lowry and caddie Brian "Bo" Martin have parted ways ahead of a busy stretch of golf for the 2019 Open champ. In a move first reported by The Irish Independent, the tandem had lost their "spark" or "chemistry" after a four-and-a-half-year run. And while it may not have been as long as some of the game's other famous caddie-player relationships, the Lowry-Martin pairing was quite successful.
CBS Sports
Matt Fitzpatrick becomes the latest major champion to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to fill out its player pool as Matt Fitzpatrick became the latest to announce his inclusion in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in 2024. Fitzpatrick joins recent signings Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas as the TGL inches closer to fully rostering its six teams of three PGA Tour players.
Golf Digest
Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf
PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
golfmagic.com
Matt Fitzpatrick reveals key concern among PGA Tour players at Pebble Beach
US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shared a significant concern that PGA Tour players have while speaking to the media at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday. The Englishman would prefer to play less golf in 2023, describing "53 tournaments in a 52-a-year cycle" as "ridiculous." He came eighth in the...
golfmagic.com
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
Golf Digest
Phil Mickelson loved the Rory-Reed 'controversy,' predicts more DP World Tour/LIV showdowns
Put down Phil Mickelson as a big fan of Teegate, or however you want to describe the friction between Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed at last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. It’s why he felt compelled to continue his return to Twitter while watching the action. “I thought...
PGA Tour Q-School to be hosted in 2023 at TPC Sawgrass and neighboring Sawgrass CC
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida – Much of the PGA Tour’s schedule for next season, including the fall portion of the schedule, are still in flux, but Golfweek has learned the site of the tournament PGA Tour pros will be doing everything in their power to avoid. The Tour’s...
Two-Time Champion Dustin Johnson Out Of Saudi International
Former winner Dustin Johnson is forced to withdraw from the Saudi International after tweaking his back
Clayton News Daily
Dustin Johnson (back) withdraws from Saudi International
Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Saudi International before Thursday's first round with a back issue. The Asian Tour said Johnson, who won the event in 2019 and 2021, had to pull out after "tweaking his back." He withdrew from the Masters Tournament in 2017 because of an injury to his...
Austin to lose WGC Dell Match Play after this year, signaling the end of WGC era
Rest in peace, World Golf Championships. Golfweek has learned that this will be the final year of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin. Its spot in the 2024 schedule, which is typically in late March on the back end of the Florida Swing, is expected to be filled by the Cadence Bank Houston Open.
Phil Mickelson Expecting LIV Golf Players To Win DP World Tour Case
Lefty thinks the LIV golf players will win their case to continue playing on the DP World Tour
thegolfnewsnet.com
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings
Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
9 Ways LIV Golf Is Different To The PGA Tour
LIV Golf has shaken the world of men’s professional golf but how does it differ to established circuits like the PGA Tour?
