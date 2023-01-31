Shane Lowry and caddie Brian "Bo" Martin have parted ways ahead of a busy stretch of golf for the 2019 Open champ. In a move first reported by The Irish Independent, the tandem had lost their "spark" or "chemistry" after a four-and-a-half-year run. And while it may not have been as long as some of the game's other famous caddie-player relationships, the Lowry-Martin pairing was quite successful.

1 DAY AGO