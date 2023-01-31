ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Golf Digest

Shane Lowry, caddie Bo Martin split after losing their 'spark'

Shane Lowry and caddie Brian "Bo" Martin have parted ways ahead of a busy stretch of golf for the 2019 Open champ. In a move first reported by The Irish Independent, the tandem had lost their "spark" or "chemistry" after a four-and-a-half-year run. And while it may not have been as long as some of the game's other famous caddie-player relationships, the Lowry-Martin pairing was quite successful.
CBS Sports

Matt Fitzpatrick becomes the latest major champion to join Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL) continues to fill out its player pool as Matt Fitzpatrick became the latest to announce his inclusion in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in 2024. Fitzpatrick joins recent signings Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas as the TGL inches closer to fully rostering its six teams of three PGA Tour players.
Golf Digest

Another PGA Tour winner expected to sign with LIV Golf

PEBBLE BEACH—LIV Golf has added another PGA Tour winner to its roster. Sebastian Munoz is expected to be named to the Saudi-backed circuit this week. The Telegraph was the first to break the news, with a source close to the PGA Tour confirming to Golf Digest the belief Munoz was anticipated to defect.
Clayton News Daily

Dustin Johnson (back) withdraws from Saudi International

Dustin Johnson withdrew from the Saudi International before Thursday's first round with a back issue. The Asian Tour said Johnson, who won the event in 2019 and 2021, had to pull out after "tweaking his back." He withdrew from the Masters Tournament in 2017 because of an injury to his...
thegolfnewsnet.com

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am model and fantasy golf rankings

Welcome to my weekly fantasy golf model for the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am! Beginning in 2020, I developed a weekly rubric which offers a clear-cut ranking system based on data points weighted in a formula. So far, it's been a tremendous success. Here's a look at several PGA Tour winners since November 2021 and where they landed in the model:
