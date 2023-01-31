ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids

The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
raps.org

FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center

The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
WETM 18 News

FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday. As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new […]
WGRZ TV

FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year

WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
MICHIGAN STATE
One Green Planet

FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses

Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
foodsafetynews.com

WHO urges food system changes to improve food safety

Food systems must be transformed urgently to improve food safety and health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said multiple problems are negatively affecting health including zoonotic pathogens that spread between animals and humans. The current system is “failing” with foodborne diseases widespread, and unhealthy diets and malnutrition...
Gephardt Daily

Conagra recalls 2.5M pounds of canned meat, poultry

Feb. 2 (UPI) — Conagra Brands has initiated a recall of more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry sold nationwide over faulty packaging that could cause contamination. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Tuesday, saying in a statement that the products affected...
ClickOnDetroit.com

FSIS: Over 50K pounds of charcuterie meats recalled due to listeria concerns

You may want to check the meats you bought for your next charcuterie board, as there has been a recall issued for over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meats due to listeria concerns. Approximately 52,914 pounds of charcuterie meats are being recalled as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety (FSIS)...
The Herald News

Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns

THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
Albany Herald

Eye drop manufacturer issues recall amid CDC investigation of infections, death

Global Pharma Healthcare is issuing a recall of its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma due to possible contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. The drops were sold online across the US in multidose bottles. Consumers should stop using them...

Comments / 0

Community Policy