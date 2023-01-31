Read full article on original website
FDA joins investigation into contaminated cough syrups that killed 300 kids
The Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday that they are partnering with the World Health Organization and other international partners to investigate the source of contaminated cough syrups that have killed more than 300 children in Asia and Africa. The international reports of contaminated products were announced by the WHO on Oct. 5, 2022. Over-the-counter cough syrups sold in several countries were found to be tainted with diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which are toxic to humans. According to Reuters, most of the children who died were under 5 years old and the cause of death was acute kidney injury. There is no...
raps.org
FDA proposes streamlining inspections office along with new human foods center
The US Food and Drug Administration has proposed restructuring the Office of Regulatory Affairs (ORA) as part of its efforts to reform its food safety oversight program. Agency heads say the changes will eventually mean more efficiencies for ORA, but the reforms will not be as fast as they want due to resource constraints.
FDA to revamp food safety program in wake of infant formula crisis
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is launching an overhaul of its food safety and nutrition division in the wake of a series of crises including the recent baby formula shortage, the agency announced Tuesday. As part of the move, Commissioner Robert Califf said the FDA will combine two separate divisions to create a new […]
WGRZ TV
FDA food safety official resigns, cites infant formula shortage last year
WASHINGTON — The federal Food and Drug Administration's top food safety official resigned Wednesday, citing concerns about the agency's oversight structure and the infant formula crisis that led to a nationwide shortage. Frank Yiannas, the deputy commissioner for food policy and response since 2018, told FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert...
One Green Planet
FDA Announces New Food Traceability Rule to Reduce Foodborne Bacteria and Viruses
Eating contaminated food can be a nasty experience, and finding the source of the contamination is not always easy. However, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a plan that could reduce the number of foodborne illnesses and deaths in the country. The new Food Traceability Rule covers food from production to supermarkets and restaurants, mandating a standardized record-keeping process. This process assigns a code to potentially riskier foods, such as soft cheeses, eggs, leafy greens, nut butter, and tomatoes, making them more efficiently trackable.
foodsafetynews.com
2.5 million pounds of Kroger, Great Value, Goya, and more brands of canned meat recalled over packaging defect
Conagra Brands Inc., of Fort Madison, IA, is recalling more than 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products because of a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.
Food Stamps: GAO Recommends Changing Benefit Calculations, but Will the USDA Follow Up?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are a lifeline for American households that can't afford healthy food on their current incomes. Like certain other federal government programs, SNAP...
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
Nottingham MD
foodsafetynews.com
WHO urges food system changes to improve food safety
Food systems must be transformed urgently to improve food safety and health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO said multiple problems are negatively affecting health including zoonotic pathogens that spread between animals and humans. The current system is “failing” with foodborne diseases widespread, and unhealthy diets and malnutrition...
US dairy policies drive small farms to ‘get big or get out’ as monopolies get rich
Exclusive: Misguided policies have hurt small-scale farms while enriching agribusinesses and corporate lobbyists, analysis shows
Gephardt Daily
ClickOnDetroit.com
FSIS: Over 50K pounds of charcuterie meats recalled due to listeria concerns
You may want to check the meats you bought for your next charcuterie board, as there has been a recall issued for over 50,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meats due to listeria concerns. Approximately 52,914 pounds of charcuterie meats are being recalled as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety (FSIS)...
First-Ever Insect Vaccine for Honeybees Gets U.S.D.A. Approval: What it Means for Our Food Supply
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced the approval of the first-ever vaccine for honeybees to combat American foulbrood disease. This bacterial disease can be lethal for honeybee colonies, and the vaccine is expected to provide a critical tool for protecting and preserving these important pollinators.
Top FDA Official Involved in Baby Formula Debacle Resigns
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration official who has led the agency’s food policy efforts since 2018 announced his resignation on Wednesday. Frank Yiannas was also among the top officials leading the agency response to last year’s infant formula shortage. "Today, I informed [FDA] Commissioner [Robert] Califf that I will be resigning my position as Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Food Policy...
Albany Herald
Eye drop manufacturer issues recall amid CDC investigation of infections, death
Global Pharma Healthcare is issuing a recall of its Artificial Tears Lubricant Eye Drops that were distributed by EzriCare and Delsam Pharma due to possible contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. The drops were sold online across the US in multidose bottles. Consumers should stop using them...
food-safety.com
USDA: 2022 E. Coli Outbreak Shows Importance of Ground Beef Food Safety Best Practices
In an after-action review of a 2022 Escherichia coli O157:H7 outbreak linked to ground beef, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS) highlights the importance of improving outreach to food retail stores about best food safety practices for beef that will be ground.
Americans want farm subsidies to go to human food, not animal feed: survey
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct that the Food Not Feed Summit will take place on Tuesday, and that the proposal the summit seeks to garner support for is to make as much federal support available for fruits and vegetables as for feed grains. We regret the error. A new survey has…
