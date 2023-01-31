Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says
SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season. That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. He said the 49ers have...
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo won’t be back with 49ers in 2023 season
Garoppolo is set to become a free agent. The Celtics destroyed the Nets 139-96 on Wednesday. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 31 points and nine rebounds. Also from Wednesday, the Bruins rebounded from a three-game losing streak, defeating the Maple Leafs 5-2. The leading story of the day was Tom...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
Drew Brees Says Russell Wilson Can Hit ‘Prime’ Under Sean Payton
View the original article to see embedded media. Retired quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees believes that Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson can hit his “prime” under new Denver coach Sean Payton. Payton, who was hired earlier this week to replace Nathaniel Hackett, is re-entering the...
Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Former NFL Player Brandon Cottom Gives His Own Take on the "Meat Shield" Strategy
Brandon Cottom is no stranger to intense competition, playing across numerous professional football leagues for five years. But the 30-year-old is now under the Wednesday Night Lights, hoping his most recent career as a security specialist can help him separate fact from fiction. The former fullback is hoping to slow play his early down work, avoiding the hunt for advantages in lieu of making bonds and recruiting “meat shields” to his side.
Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games
Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points.
Eagles to wear home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII
The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons filled an important vacancy at defensive coordinator by hiring former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. But could that be just the first Saints coach changing sides in the NFC South and joining the Falcons?. According to a report by the NFL Network on Wednesday night,...
Lions add Dre Bly, Steve Heiden to coaching staff
Former NFL cornerback Dre Bly has joined the Detroit Lions' coaching staff as cornerbacks coach. Bly, 45, spent the past four seasons in that same role at North Carolina, his alma mater. Prior to joining the Tar Heels, he was a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 preseason and with the Miami Dolphins for the 2018 preseason.
Report: Saints to interview Joe Woods for DC
The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator opening, NFL Network reported Thursday. The Saints lost co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons last week and then parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard on Wednesday. Nielsen is the Falcons' new DC.
SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action
The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5...
Report: Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocol after more than a month, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tagovailoa entered the protocol ahead of Week 17. He also will miss this weekend's Pro Bowl festivities. Tagovailoa, 24, met with several medical professionals, all of whom concur that the three-year...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
