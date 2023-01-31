ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

3 best Jimmy Garoppolo destinations with 49ers departure imminent

Since being drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft, Jimmy Garoppolo has proven that he can be a reliable option in the NFL. Garoppolo has appeared in 74 games throughout his career, including 57 total starts. In the games that he has started, he has posted a record of 40-17. Along with his record, he has also found success on the stat sheet. He has thrown for 14,289 passing yards, 87 touchdowns, and just 42 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 225 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
NBC Sports

5 potential landing spots for 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time as a 49er looks to be over – this time, for good. That’s not just a reference to Tom Brady’s latest retirement announcement. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday bluntly stated he doesn’t see a scenario in which Garoppolo returns to the Bay Area in 2023.
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Jimmy Garoppolo not coming back to 49ers, coach says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jimmy Garoppolo will not return to the 49ers next season. That's the essence of what head coach Kyle Shanahan said when asked about Garoppolo's future with the team. "No, I don't see any scenario of that," Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday. He said the 49ers have...
SANTA CLARA, CA
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Clayton News Daily

Drew Brees Says Russell Wilson Can Hit ‘Prime’ Under Sean Payton

View the original article to see embedded media. Retired quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees believes that Broncos signal caller Russell Wilson can hit his “prime” under new Denver coach Sean Payton. Payton, who was hired earlier this week to replace Nathaniel Hackett, is re-entering the...
DENVER, CO
Clayton News Daily

Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Former NFL Player Brandon Cottom Gives His Own Take on the "Meat Shield" Strategy

Brandon Cottom is no stranger to intense competition, playing across numerous professional football leagues for five years. But the 30-year-old is now under the Wednesday Night Lights, hoping his most recent career as a security specialist can help him separate fact from fiction. The former fullback is hoping to slow play his early down work, avoiding the hunt for advantages in lieu of making bonds and recruiting “meat shields” to his side.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clayton News Daily

Derek Carr digs at Raiders, helps AFC grab lead at Pro Bowl Games

Derek Carr had a parting shot for the Las Vegas Raiders as he helped the AFC take a 9-3 lead at the inaugural Pro Bowl Games skills competition on Thursday night in Las Vegas. The "reimagined" Pro Bowl festivities got underway in prime time with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning captaining the AFC and NFC rosters, respectively. Four events were completed Thursday, each worth three points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clayton News Daily

Eagles to wear home green jerseys in Super Bowl LVII

The Philadelphia Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys when they take the field against the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The Eagles were given the choice of jersey color given that they are designated as the home team for the game on Feb. 12.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clayton News Daily

Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?

The Atlanta Falcons filled an important vacancy at defensive coordinator by hiring former New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen. But could that be just the first Saints coach changing sides in the NFC South and joining the Falcons?. According to a report by the NFL Network on Wednesday night,...
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Lions add Dre Bly, Steve Heiden to coaching staff

Former NFL cornerback Dre Bly has joined the Detroit Lions' coaching staff as cornerbacks coach. Bly, 45, spent the past four seasons in that same role at North Carolina, his alma mater. Prior to joining the Tar Heels, he was a minority coaching intern with the New Orleans Saints in the 2017 preseason and with the Miami Dolphins for the 2018 preseason.
Clayton News Daily

Report: Saints to interview Joe Woods for DC

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing Joe Woods for their defensive coordinator opening, NFL Network reported Thursday. The Saints lost co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen to the Atlanta Falcons last week and then parted ways with co-defensive coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard on Wednesday. Nielsen is the Falcons' new DC.
ATLANTA, LA
Clayton News Daily

SB LVII line shifts as Chiefs draw increased action

The Philadelphia Eagles remain the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, but the line has made a noticeable shift, with the public increasingly getting behind the Kansas City Chiefs. After the Eagles drew heavy early support following the conference championship games, the consensus line had moved back to Philadelphia -1.5...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Clayton News Daily

Report: Tua Tagovailoa clears concussion protocol

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has finally cleared concussion protocol after more than a month, NFL Network reported Wednesday. Tagovailoa entered the protocol ahead of Week 17. He also will miss this weekend's Pro Bowl festivities. Tagovailoa, 24, met with several medical professionals, all of whom concur that the three-year...
Clayton News Daily

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman unlikely to play vs. Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman's availability to play in Super Bowl LVII is trending in the wrong direction, coach Andy Reid announced Thursday. Hardman initially sustained a pelvis injury during the Chiefs' 20-17 overtime victory versus the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6. He returned from a lengthy layoff on Sunday before aggravating the injury in Kansas City's 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy