Report: Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton Are 'Still Options' For One NFL Team

Amid the twists and turns of this offseason's reporting, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton- incredibly- are still candidates for the Denver Broncos' head coaching vacancy.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network appeared on Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show to explain the latest.

"Until Sean says 'I'm definitely going back to TV,' or until Harbaugh says 'I'm definitely going back to Michigan,' those are still options," Rapoport said.

Rapoport and McAfee's exchange was an interesting one. Pat made the salient point that Denver could ostensibly out-spend the field, which Rapoport rebutted by mentioning that every team seeking a new head coach possessed deep pockets.

Rapoport also revealed in this exchange that when the Broncos' ownership discussed "swinging big" for their coaching hire, they were referring to names already widely known. So, it would stand to reason that a mystery candidate won't emerge as the Broncos' next head coach.

The Broncos' pursuit of a new coach has been a seemingly endless saga. While the job promises to be a lucrative one, questions remain as to how desired it is around the league.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has been thought of as one of the offseason's most prized candidates for a head coaching role. And we learned this week that Ryans has reportedly rebuffed Denver in favor of the Houston Texans' job.

Time will tell if the Broncos' patience is rewarded with the acquisition of Payton or Harbaugh, or if Denver will have to settle for lesser options on the market.