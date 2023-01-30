Read full article on original website
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
IGN
ESA Responds to IGN's E3 2023 Report: Reviving Show 'Was Always Going to Have Its Challenges'
The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has addressed IGN's report that Xbox, Nintendo, and Sony won't be formally taking part in E3, voicing its support for ReedPop in a message to members and saying that the organizer has made "strong progress" in reshaping the event. [Disclosure: I am a former ReedPop employee, where I ran USgamer until 2020].
Meta is killing Echo VR, one of its popular Oculus metaverse games
The team behind Echo VR, a multiplayer virtual reality game, said it will no longer be available after August 1.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
ComicBook
Dead Space Developer Warns YouTubers Covering the Game
The developer of the Dead Space remake is warning YouTubers who are planning to upload content for the game. Dead Space is one of the best survival horror games ever made and was yet another pivotal moment for sci-fi horror. While movies like Alien helped create true terror in space in cinema, Dead Space helped create that same feeling in a playable medium. It was a huge success because of how effective it was. It was graphic, intense, and incredibly suspenseful, all of which allowed it to spawn sequels which sustained a lot of those important elements. Now, over a decade after the original game's release, EA has released a remake that further modernizes the gameplay, adds new content such a secret ending, and much more.
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
Red Dead Online player loses horse they named after departed daughter following Stadia shutdown
Less than four years since its public launch, Google Stadia was officially shut down earlier this week. While the cloud gaming service never really took off in a widespread way, that doesn’t mean that it didn’t have its fans, and its termination has had an impact across the gaming community.
IGN
Dead Space: 19 Brilliant Little Details
Despite the initial familiarity, there are a ton of new things to find in the Dead Space remake. From easter eggs, secrets and nods to the original, here are 19 brilliant little details we’ve found so far in Dead Space.
When you can play Hogwarts Legacy early access, release date and more
There are four Hogwarts Legacy dates so how can you play it early?
IGN
Season: A Letter to the Future Is A Game of Unfortunate Parallels
It’s always an uncomfortable experience to play a game that’s had a very publicly messy development cycle. Scavengers Studio, the studio behind Season: A Letter to the Future, were in headlines quite a bit over the last year owing to some truly heinous and unacceptable behaviour from its Creative Director and CEO. The stories spoke to an unhappy workforce trying to create something truly special under the leadership of people who frankly did not deserve to be in leadership positions.
Kotaku
Report: EA Cancels Joint Apex Legends And Titanfall Game
Titanfall 2 fans have been desperate for something resembling a sequel for years now, and it sounds like Electronic Arts may have just cancelled the next best thing. Bloomberg reports that a project called Titanfall Legends was quietly cancelled yesterday amid a series of other cuts at the FIFA game publisher.
Kotaku
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is The Next Big Game Delay Of 2023
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor got a March 17 release date just last month and it’s already blowing past it. Electronic Arts announced the game will now come out at the end of April instead as developer Respawn Entertainment focuses on bug fixes, performance issues, and generally making sure the game doesn’t come out busted like so many others these days.
IGN
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line - Official Demo Launch Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Theatrhythm Final Bar Line to see the features of this upcoming rhythm game. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line features 385 music tracks from across the Final Fantasy series, while the Digital Deluxe and Premium Digital Deluxe Editions include music from various Square Enix series, including the NieR series, SaGa series, Live a Live, Octopath Traveler, and more.
IGN
The Sims 4: Growing Together Expansion Pack - Official Reveal Trailer
The Sims 4: Growing Together expansion pack will be available on Origin PC/Mac, Steam, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on March 16 at 10 a.m. PT. Watch the reveal trailer to see what to expect with this upcoming expansion pack. Settle in San Sequoia, a...
notebookcheck.net
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 production increase as it teases new 2023 games with 'Live from PS5' action ad
The PlayStation 5 stock shortage that fans have been experiencing since the console's launch will be resolved this year, confirmed Sony in a blog post celebrating the launch of its new "Live from PS5" ad series. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," claimed Sony as it thanked players for their patience.
IGN
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
IGN
Caves, Ruins, etc - Praenost
This page will run you through finding every Cave and Ruin activity category in Forspoken's Praenost region. These areas usually contain hidden chests concealing archive entries, and will require Frey to fight enemies to locate them.
ComicBook
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
IGN
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
