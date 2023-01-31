ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Hollerbach’s team launches weed-themed Sanford eatery ‘The Joint’

By Austin Fuller, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago
Christina Hollerbach at Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Cafe German Restaurant in downtown Sanford on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The team behind the popular Hollerbach’s Willow Tree Café is launching a new eatery with a weed culture theme inside a downtown Sanford bar and live music venue.

The Joint at West End is testing out the menu on regulars and has a soft opening planned for Super Bowl Sunday inside West End Trading Co., 202 S. Sanford Ave. in Sanford, Hollerbach’s CEO Christina Hollerbach said.

As for its name, Hollerbach believes The Joint fits the vibe of West End, where she said there are reggae concerts. The name and theme are also a play on words, due to the “joint venture” with West End.

Serving up a menu of wings, mojo pork sliders, loaded waffle fries and other bar food, The Joint will be the first non-German restaurant from the business, Hollerbach said.

“Our executive team has talked for years about how do we see ourselves growing and expanding,” Hollerbach said. “I would much rather be a restaurant group that owns multiple different concepts in the area. It’s boring to make the same thing every day.”

Having multiple restaurants will give Hollerbach’s staff of 170 people the opportunity to grow, she said, but she also believes the existing strength of her restaurant can help power expansion into a group of Seminole County restaurants.

“I would love to take over a few spots here in town,” Hollerbach said.

Hollerbach’s itself underwent a massive, $1.6 million expansion in 2019, adding hundreds of new seats and a rooftop beer garden .

The Joint isn’t the only marijuana-inspired eatery to come to Central Florida, with Cheba Hut serving up its “toasted” subs and munchies not far from the University of Central Florida.

afuller@orlandosentinel.com

Orlando, FL
