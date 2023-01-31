ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Central Florida safari euthanized white rhino, officials say

By Garfield Hylton, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

Officials with a Central Florida safari attraction were set to introduce a white rhino to the public last year before they said they “made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize the animal.”

On Tuesday, Wild Florida, a drive-through animal venue in Kenansville, said the rhino posed an imminent danger to the park at large, according to its Facebook post .

In September, the Osceola County attraction was scheduled to debut the rhino to the public, but it repeatedly tested its fencing on its first day, according to FOX 35 .

A day after acquiring the animal, it escaped its enclosure. Staff shot it 15 times before it collapsed and died, FOX 35 reported.

In their statement, Wild Florida officials said they consulted with Florida Fish and Wildlife personnel before ultimately deciding to euthanize the animal.

The animal’s death was not previously known to the public.

Wild Florida promised to “continue providing the best care of our animal family.”

ORANGE COUNTY, FL
