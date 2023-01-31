ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

This Is Colorado's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDg96_0kXgPFH200
Photo: Getty Images

Diners are one of the most relaxed restaurants you can dine at. These no-frills establishments have left their mark on American culture and continue to serve hungry customers around the clock. Not every diner is created equally, and some have carved out their own identity while maintaining an underrated reputation .

That's why Cheapism found the best unassuming diners in every state. The website states, "We scoured the country and checked reviews on sites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings by expert food writers for some of the best hole-in-the-wall diners, all of them longtime favorites with even longer lists of regulars."

According to writers, Colorado's top pick is King's Chef Diner ! Here's what they had to say about the restaurant:

"Whether you're ordering an omelet, a breakfast burrito, or something different, chances are it comes topped with green chili at this pint-size, purple-turreted castle — and fans love it.
"While the steak and eggs is impressive, for really big appetites there's the Thing — bacon, sausage, or ham, a layer of hash browns, and two eggs on Texas toast, topped with cheese and green chili. Eat all of your meal and get a Clean Plate sticker plus a piece of candy."

King's Chef Diner has two locations in Colorado Springs .

Check out the full list of amazing, under-the-radar diners on Cheapism 's website.

Comments / 3

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

Funniest Pair of Neighboring Businesses in Montrose Colorado

A couple of years ago Dunkin' Donuts came to town, and one of my co-workers could have camped out to be the first one to go inside. The interesting thing was they built a Comfort Dental next door. There are benefits to a donut place next to a dental office.
MONTROSE, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Colorado

If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely go check them out if you haven't already.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo unveiled the most popular slopper-serving restaurants in Pueblo County. Nominations were submitted online to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce and Visit Pueblo. Thousands of votes were calculated and a list of the top ten was compiled. Below are the places The post Top 10 most popular slopper-serving Pueblo restaurants named appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
Colorado Jill

Colorado Springs eatery welcomes four new food vendors in 2023

(Colorado Springs, CO) The Well, a food hall in downtown Colorado Springs, has big news for 2023. They are featuring four new food vendors!. Food halls, a growing trend in the last decade, are a hub of activity often centered around several restaurant concepts with a shared dining space. In 2022, The Well's inaugural year, the eatery offered burgers (Noble Burger), street tacos & posole (Kumbala), and Asian fusion cuisine (Dun Sun).
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CW33

Houston cantina has the best chips & queso in Texas & among best in the country: Food Network says

DALLAS (KDAF) – An outing with your friends or even if you’re flying solo at a Mexican restaurant getting a basket of chips with some salsa or queso is an absolute must. Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day and it’s always a good time when chips are paired up with a dip of any kind. “It is crispy, crunchy, and made out of cornmeal. The chips are extremely spiced with salt flavor and packed in the bag for longer life. Corn chips can either be eaten alone or with different dips at any time. They’re tasty, they’re yummy, they’re crunchy and they’re called corn chips,” National Today said.
HOUSTON, TX
99.9 The Point

Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?

The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
EATON, CO
Brittany Anas

Highlands Ranch gets a cheesy new restaurant

Mac stuffed grilled cheese sandwich from I Heart Mac & Cheese, which opened a new location in Highlands Ranch.Photo byI Heart Mac and Cheese. (Highlands Ranch, Colo) If this most recent cold snap has you craving comfort food, there’s a new restaurant in Highlands Ranch devoted to all things mac and cheese.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
CBS Denver

Groundhog Day: Colorado's own Flatiron Freddy agrees with Punxsutawney Phil

Colorado does not have groundhogs but there is a infamous marmot in Boulder that made a prediction about spring Thursday morning.February 2 is the midway point between the first day of winter and the first day of spring and is the day a groundhog named Phil in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania makes a prediction about a possibly early spring. As legend goes, if the groundhog see a shadow it means six more weeks of winter. No shadow means an early spring.About ten years ago Colorado started a similar tradition in the Chautauqua Meadow in Boulder with a critter named Flatiron Freddy. The marmot, which is a close relative to a groundhog, appeared shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday morning at the Chautauqua Ranger Cottage.According to the park rangers who interpreted what Freddy had to say, the marmot saw a shadow therefore six more weeks of winter is predicted for Colorado. Punxsutawney Phil had the same prediction from Pennsylvania.
BOULDER, CO
K99

See Some Unique Artifacts Uncovered in Colorado Over the Years

Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
COLORADO STATE
thewhiskeywash.com

Colorado Couple Launches New PurCellos1789 Small-Batch Bourbon

A Colorado couple is launching a new bourbon with an eye toward Valentine’s Day. Tomeka and Herbert Purcell were looking to break into the bourbon industry, and they said they were seeking a place in the space where so few bourbon brands in the country are owned by African Americans.
COLORADO STATE
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy