Grand Blanc, MI

Boys 7th Grade Lightning Basketball beats Lake Fenton Middle School 30 – 26

Amazing first win of the season. We overcame and had an electrifying comeback towards victory. We all played with great energy and showed many improvements in our second game. Keagan McMullin scored ten points, Tyler Riley scored six points, and Kristian von Knorring also scored six points. Ashton Barker scored the game sealing three pointer. We should be so proud of our drive to finish the game strong.
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Arthur Hill 51 – 33

Our effort, energy, and focus has been more visible in previous games. For whatever reason, we just didn’t have what we needed to compete in this game. We have a matchup Friday at Bay City Central that should be a competitive game for us if we can play to our potential.
SAGINAW, MI

