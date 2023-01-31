Amazing first win of the season. We overcame and had an electrifying comeback towards victory. We all played with great energy and showed many improvements in our second game. Keagan McMullin scored ten points, Tyler Riley scored six points, and Kristian von Knorring also scored six points. Ashton Barker scored the game sealing three pointer. We should be so proud of our drive to finish the game strong.

LINDEN, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO