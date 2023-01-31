Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
Bill making Juneteenth a MN holiday is headed to Walz
House lawmakers passed a bill Thursday night that establishes Juneteenth — June 19 — as an official sate holiday. It’s the date in 1865 viewed as the formal abolition of slavery in the United States even though it came years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
ktoe.com
House Committee Hearing on Minnesota “Trans Refuge” State Bill
A bill being considered in the Minnesota House would prevent out-of-state laws from interfering in the practice of gender-affirming health care. Representative Leigh Finke of St. Paul says gender-diverse people are fleeing their home states:. “HF 146 would make Minnesota into a ‘trans refuge’ state by protecting trans people, their...
fox9.com
Felon voting rights: Minnesota House plans Thursday vote
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Some 50,000 convicted felons in Minnesota will be one step closer to having their voting rights restored Thursday. Democrats who control the House have scheduled an evening floor vote on the bill, which would restore voting rights immediately after a person is released from prison. Minnesota currently requires people to serve their entire sentence, including probation or parole terms that often stretch years or decades. Identical legislation is moving through Senate committees.
Gov. Walz signs CROWN Act into law
ST PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has signed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act into law. The act “adds a definition of race to the Minnesota Human Rights Act to explicitly protect natural hairstyles and textures, including but not limited to braids, locks, and twists,”.
Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law
With Gov. Tim Walz’s signature on Tuesday, state Democrats codified the right to abortion and reproductive health care for all residents in Minnesota law. Full stop. No exceptions. “The message that we’re sending Minnesota today is very clear. Your rights are protected in the state. You have the right to make your own decisions about […] The post Gov. Walz signs bill codifying abortion rights in Minnesota law appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ktoe.com
Governor Walz to Sign Abortion Rights Bill into Law Tuesday
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz signs into law today (Tuesday 12 p-m) an abortion rights bill the Democrat-controlled Minnesota Senate passed Saturday after a 14-plus hour debate. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mark Johnson and House G-O-P Leader Lisa Demuth (DAY’-muth) say Walz on the campaign trail assured Minnesotans he supports “maintaining the timelines outlined by current law,” but they say bill Walz plans to sign permits abortion up to the moment of birth. D-F-L state lawmakers passed the legislation in response to the U-S Supreme Court taking away the federal reproductive rights of all women last summer.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Democrats dramatically outspent GOP in midterm
Minnesota Democrats and their supporters raised and spent millions more than the GOP last year, leading up to a November election in which the DFL held onto every statewide office, kept the House and flipped control of the Senate. DFLers on the statewide ticket largely outspent their rivals and were...
willmarradio.com
Bill would give MN Dept. of Health review, veto power over hospital mega merger
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill is moving forward in the Minnesota House that would give the state Health Department the authority to review the planned merger of the Fairview health system with South Dakota-based Sanford. Ramsey Republican Harry Niska asked why a Health Department review when the attorney general is already investigating? Apple Valley Democrat Robert Bierman responds the Health Department has statewide data. Niska said it seems like we're," rushing to add another roadblock (to the merger)." The University of Minnesota and Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office are asking Fairview and Sanford to delay the proposed March 31st merger date.
WDIO-TV
Governor Walz outlines his One Minnesota budget proposal
Governor Walz visited Laura MacArthur elementary to talk about his One Minnesota budget proposal. The $12 billion proposal aims to help make Minnesota the best place for families. Some of the issues being tackled are child poverty, mental health resources, and supporting public education. The One Minnesota budget proposal also...
fergusnow.com
Gun Sanctuary Counties In The Spotlight
For those that are not familiar with the term “Sanctuary Counties”, It means local government, and law enforcement refuse to appropriate resources to enforce unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bears arms, and that they will use all legal means to protect their citizens 2nd Amendment Rights.
Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants
The state of Minnesota does not do a good job of overseeing the nonprofits to which it gives a half-billion state dollars annually in grants, a new report shows. The Office of the Legislative Auditor found “pervasive noncompliance” with grant management policies by state agencies in recent years, “signaling issues with accountability and oversight.” The post Report: ‘Pervasive noncompliance’ in Minnesota agencies’ management of nonprofit grants appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
willmarradio.com
Baker says DFL "drunk with power"
(Willmar MN-) Representative Dave Baker is still seething over the aggressive progressive DFL agenda moving very quickly through the Minnesota Legislature so far this session. On KWLM's Legislative Review Saturday, Baker, who is a House Assistant Minority Leader, had harsh words for DFLers and said he has "nothing to lose"...
If a liberal candidate wins the April election, could the Wisconsin Supreme Court potentially reverse the state’s abortion ban and redraw legislative maps?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. The Wisconsin Supreme Court race will determine the court’s majority, meaning the winning justice will have...
willmarradio.com
Bill would prevent retaliation against police whistleblowers
(St. Paul, MN) -- A bill that would prohibit retaliation against peace officers who intercede or report when a fellow officer uses excessive force, awaits a vote in the full Minnesota Senate after clearing a key committee Wednesday. Retired Saint Paul Police Officer Lucia Wroblewski , on the beat for 28 years in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood, told lawmakers, "Cops ...need to know that they can call out bad behavior when they see it." The Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board votes next week on a rule change that would allow the board to remove an officer's license if that person saw another officer using excessive force and didn't either intercede or report it. Meanwhile in the Minnesota House, top Democrats have renewed efforts to ban no-knock search warrants and allow lawsuits against officers accused of misconduct.
Ohio constitutional amendment proposal misses key deadline
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It’s official: Republican state lawmakers will miss their first chance to pre-empt a planned abortion-rights ballot measure by asking voters to set a higher threshold to amend the Ohio constitution. On Wednesday, a legal deadline passed for state lawmakers to propose constitutional amendments to voters...
Minnesota lawmakers push for bill requiring naloxone in schools
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Colleen Ronnei of Chanhassen said her son Luke had a magnetic personality. "Luke was a really gregarious, charming guy," Ronnei said. "He was handsome and funny and he had a beautiful soul." Unfortunately, underneath his shining personality, Luke struggled with anxiety and depression. At age 17,...
mprnews.org
Minnesota is set to require carbon-free electricity. What does that mean?
A bill that would require Minnesota's electricity to be carbon-free by 2040 is speeding through the Legislature. The House has already passed the measure, and the Senate is set to vote on it today. Here’s a closer look at the bill, and what it will mean for electric utilities and their customers.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota state senator pushes $1.7B paid family and medical leave bill
(Fargo, ND) -- Democrats in Minnesota are expressing confidence they'll pass a paid family leave and medical leave bill this year. "It has to be for the family leave, bonding with a brand new child, then for the medical leave, a significant medical occurrence in your life," said Minnesota State Senator Alice Mann.
hot967.fm
Minnesota House Passes Bill Allowing Driver’s Licenses For Unauthorized Immigrants
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota House is advancing a bill to allow unauthorized immigrants to get driver’s licenses without showing proof of legal residence. The House passed the Driver’s Licenses for All bill yesterday by a narrow margin. Several immigrant support organizations rallied at the Capitol yesterday to express support for the measure. Some Republican opponents have said the licenses could be used for voter fraud or to fraudulently sign up for government benefits.
mprnews.org
MN bill aims to create legal refuge for trans youth seeking gender-affirming care
Minnesota legislators began reviewing a bill that protects access to health care for trans youth, a move the author says is a historic first. “This is the first committee hearing in the history of our state legislature that will hear a bill designed to protect trans and gender-expansive people in Minnesota,” said author Rep. Leigh Finke, DFL-St. Paul, during the bill’s introduction Tuesday. “This is literally the first convening of our community for a bill that will help us live.”
