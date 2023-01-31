Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — This weekend’s activities are filled with fundraisers, crafts for the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day and a national holiday where everyone is encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast. How about that for a fun-filled weekend?. Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat
SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
10 Hidden Gem Tuscola County Michigan Restaurants To Try Now
Driving north along M-15 from Genesee County crossing into Tuscola County the scenery is a little more rural. Among the small towns and farmland, you'll find hidden gem restaurants, bars & grills to "fill your tank" along your route. (See Lapeer County's Bucket List Restaurants and Genesee County's, too.) What...
Sonny Stitt played globally with jazz greats. Is he underappreciated in his hometown, Saginaw?
SAGINAW, MI — Fred Reif can close his eyes and still see the jazz legend he wished he would have met. Edward Hammond Boatner Jr. — better known as Sonny Stitt or “Lone Wolf” — was visiting his adopted hometown of Saginaw in 1975 when Reif spotted the globally-beloved musician strolling the hallway of a downtown mall.
abc12.com
Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement
Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
fox2detroit.com
Flint woman wins $300,000 Michigan Lottery prize from ticket bought from her 'lucky machine'
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint woman said the self-serve Michigan Lottery machine she bought a $300,000 winner from is her lucky machine that she always uses. Renae Shelby, 56, bought the Emerald Green Wild Time scratch-off ticket at Khouris Market at 3239 Davison Rd. in Flint. "I always...
MCC in Flint Reopens Auto Service Center for Customers on 2/13/23
Mott Community College in Flint is reopening its auto service center. Those looking for affordable auto repair will once again be able to return to the automotive service center at Mott Community College. The shop closed to the public during the pandemic and will reopen for all on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in February
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
Buy your own boots, Flint Township board tells building inspector
FLINT TWP., MI -- There’s nothing wrong with Stuart Worthing’s work boots., but the township still wants its money back for them. Worthing, the township’s chief building official and inspector, used a municipal credit card to buy the boots for $263 while on vacation in Tennessee in October, getting two additional pairs for free as part of a store promotion.
MetroTimes
This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour
One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
abc12.com
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
abc12.com
Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
WLUC
Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan
HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?
Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
1470 WFNT
