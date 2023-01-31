ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

The Saginaw News

Michigan governor seeking applicants for soon-to-be vacant Saginaw County judge seat

SAGINAW, MI — With a Saginaw County judge readying to step down, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is fielding applicants for her replacement on the bench. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes is soon to be vacating her seat, her retirement taking effect March 21. Whitmer’s office is soliciting those who would like to succeed Boes, with their electronic applications due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Exploring the Abandoned Clairwood Apartment Building: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Going into an old building that has been abandoned for years is always dangerous, exciting, and extremely enticing. There’s an air of exhilaration about it as well, going in someplace that actually contained families and countless life stories that you will never know.
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement

Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects. Flint Neighborhood getting grants for home improvement. Residents can get up to $10,000 for roofing, boilers and heaters, disability access, and other projects.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

MCC in Flint Reopens Auto Service Center for Customers on 2/13/23

Mott Community College in Flint is reopening its auto service center. Those looking for affordable auto repair will once again be able to return to the automotive service center at Mott Community College. The shop closed to the public during the pandemic and will reopen for all on Monday, February 13th, 2023.
FLINT, MI
Flint Beat

Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in February

Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout February 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
FLINT, MI
MLive

Buy your own boots, Flint Township board tells building inspector

FLINT TWP., MI -- There’s nothing wrong with Stuart Worthing’s work boots., but the township still wants its money back for them. Worthing, the township’s chief building official and inspector, used a municipal credit card to buy the boots for $263 while on vacation in Tennessee in October, getting two additional pairs for free as part of a store promotion.
FLINT, MI
MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning

May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mott Community College reopens low-cost auto service center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Drivers who need some auto repairs again have a low-cost option available at Mott Community College. Mott's Automotive Department is reopening its student service garage to the public beginning Feb. 13. The garage closed to the public in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mott students...
FLINT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLUC

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
1470 WFNT

How Did Novi, Michigan Get Its Name? Which Tale Do YOU Believe?

Novi – you think it's a weird name for a town? Well, the different stories as to how the name came about may be even weirder. When a post office was first established here in 1827, it was called 'West Farmington'. In 1830, the name was changed to 'Novi'...but why? What's the story? Depends on which one you want to believe.
NOVI, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

