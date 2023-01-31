Read full article on original website
WorkForce West Virginia announces Short-Time Compensation Program
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials have launched a new program designed to help businesses to avoid layoffs when they experience a decrease in available work. Employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation Program through WorkForce West Virginia. Scott Adkins, the agency’s acting commissioner, announced the program Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s Administration Briefing.
Poll: Most West Virginians concerned Legislature is too focused on social issues
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A recent scientific poll indicates young West Virginians are unhappy with the Legislature’s focus on divisive social issues to the point that a majority would at least consider leaving the state if the restrictive bills are passed and the trend continues. It was...
Mike Carey, Jeff Hostetler selected for West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — A 15-year National Football League player who quarterbacked a winning Super Bowl team and the winningest all-time, in-state college basketball coach will be inducted into the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Jeff Hostetler and Mike Carey will be enshrined by the West Virginia...
Ewing caddie for a week to see Pebble ahead of Women's Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The two-month break in the LPGA Tour's domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role. She's a caddie.
