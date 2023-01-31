ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

WorkForce West Virginia announces Short-Time Compensation Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — State officials have launched a new program designed to help businesses to avoid layoffs when they experience a decrease in available work. Employers facing a reduction in business activity can now apply for the Short-Time Compensation Program through WorkForce West Virginia. Scott Adkins, the agency’s acting commissioner, announced the program Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s Administration Briefing.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy