ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

February programs for all ages at Jackson Madison County Library

JACKSON, Tenn. —-JMC Library offers fun for all ages. The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for adults, teens and children to enjoy in February. Check out all the library has to offer. This month’s activities for adults include:. Computer Classes: Intro to Computers. February 15...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

GALLERY: Peoples Bank reopens in new location

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local business celebrated a big move on Friday. The Peoples Bank of Tennessee held a grand re-opening at their new location in Lexington. The event included refreshments and a prize-winning drawing. The Peoples Bank is at 679 West Church street in Lexington. The bank is...
LEXINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Downtown business owner talks about weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — The recent ice storms has not only had an effect on the roads. They’ve impacted local businesses as well. Because many opted to stay indoors, some businesses have felt the effects. One local business owner, Hunter Cross of Third Eye Curiosities, said that he had...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

School & Business Closings: Tuesday, January 31

The following schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 31 due to inclement weather:. Freed-Hardeman University (Henderson campus closing at 2:30) Henderson County Schools (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday) Humboldt City Schools. Henry County Schools. Jackson-Madison County Schools. Jackson State Community College (Starting at 8:30 p.m. on Monday) Lexington City Schools...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Sorority teaches local youth water safety

JACKSON, Tenn. —-A local sorority helps youth learn to swim. One local sorority chapter here in the Hub City invited local youth to learn the fundamentals of swimming. Swim 1922 was held by the Nu Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. The program was for youth 6-years-old to 17-years-old.
rewind943.com

UPDATE: Another round of wintry mix tonight, CMCSS plans 2-hour delay

Update, 5 p.m.: All CMCSS schools will operate on a two-hour delay Thursday, according to a news release. Pre-K classes are canceled. Breakfast and lunch will be served. “We appreciate our custodians and maintenance employees who have been working diligently to prepare campuses, and we thank our community’s highway and street departments for their hard work. Please exercise caution as there could still be isolated slick spots,” the release said.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

Winter Weather Advisory Issued As Sleet, Freezing Rain Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Giles Counties in Tennessee and Lauderdale and Limestone Counties until 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are below freezing and moisture is moving through. Precipitation could be in the form of sleet or freezing rain and icy spots will be possible as road temperatures there cool tonight. Drive with caution if you have to head out!
GILES COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Stay cautious as ice melts

JACKSON, Tenn. — What are some of the dangers as the icy weather melts away?. Even though the ice is melting on the roads and on bridges, there are still some dangers that can come from this weather. We asked people how they are dealing with the weather and...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

First Friday Art Walks to begin in March

JACKSON, Tenn. — You now will have the chance to buy local art directly from local artists. From March through November, the Jackson Arts Council will organize First Friday Art Walk events in downtown Jackson’s newly designated Arts District. On the first Friday of each month, community members...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Friends of Heart 5K returns to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual 5k planned. According to a news release, the Friends of Heart will host its second annual 5k on Saturday, February 11 at 8 a.m. This is the first event of 2023 for the Friends of Heart series and also the Jackson Road Runners Points Series.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Info needed to find missing man in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing man. The sheriff’s office says that 45-year-old Brendon Michael Timby was last seen on January 28 in Jackson, and was reported missing by family. The sheriff’s office says he is 5-feet, 10-inches...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WXII 12

Collins Aerospace closing West Point facility in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Collins Aerospaceis closing its West Point facility in Winston-Salem. The company announced it will consolidate operations to its existing Winston-Salem Fairchild and Oak Plaza facilities and Kilkeel, Northern Ireland locations. “We are committed to ensuring our employees are treated respectfully and working with them closely throughout...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Skeptical of Punxsutawney Phil? See what Greensboro Science Center’s mob of meerkats have to say about winter weather

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — While they’re not groundhogs, the meerkats of the Greensboro Science Center got the chance to make their own winter weather prediction. Two boxes were set out with a tasty snack inside, labeled “winter” and “spring.” The meerkats got let into the room and, with all their weather forecasting knowledge, overwhelmingly picked […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro overnight crash closes all lanes on Burlington Road, Highway 70

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Update:This crash has cleared. Original Story: A section of Burlington Road in Greensboro is closed after an overnight crash. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, it happened around 1:45 a.m. near the Greensboro Urban Loop. The NCDOT says Burlington Road is closed in both...
GREENSBORO, NC
WBBJ

Elks lodge #192 tosses bags for a great cause

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local lodge holds a tournament for a good cause. The Elks Lodge #192 located in Jackson held a cornhole tournament on Saturday. Proceeds from the tournament went to the Scarlet Rope Project. There were many people in attendance to participate and also for support of the...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy