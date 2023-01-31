A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Giles Counties in Tennessee and Lauderdale and Limestone Counties until 9 a.m. Thursday as temperatures are below freezing and moisture is moving through. Precipitation could be in the form of sleet or freezing rain and icy spots will be possible as road temperatures there cool tonight. Drive with caution if you have to head out!

GILES COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO