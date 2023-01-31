Read full article on original website
TaylorMade Vs Callaway – Gloves Are Off In the Battle For The Best Driver Of 2023
The TaylorMade Stealth 2 and the Callaway Paradym drivers are going head-to-head as two of the biggest releases of 2023.
golfmagic.com
Kyle Berkshire makes HUGE CLAIM about future of PGA Tour and LIV Golf players
Two-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire believes in 10 years time that one of the "absolute must-haves" if you want to become one of the best players on the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will be to possess a 120mph clubhead speed. Berkshire, 26, spoke exclusively to GolfMagic Equipment...
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Odyssey adds mallets to 2023 Tri-Hot 5K putter line
Odyssey’s 2023 Tri-Hot 5K putters ($399.99) will be available at retail on Feb. 3 and come standard with a multi-material Stroke Lab red shaft. MORE FROM OUR 2023 CLUBTEST COVERAGE: Callaway Paradym line: 3 things to know | The tech behind Callaway Paradym driver/woods | The tech behind Callaway Paradym irons | WATCH: Callaway Paradym robot testing insights | WATCH: Inside a Callaway Paradym driver/woods fitting.
Golf.com
How tournaments like the WM Phoenix Open select their sponsor’s exemptions
Count GOLF’s Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz among the many who want one of the five coveted sponsor’s exemptions to this year’s WM Phoenix Open. “I’ve been thinking about this. I’d be a good guy to play in the $20 million event,” Stoltz said on this week’s episode. “By the way, every person that’s not [already in the field] in the world that’s held a golf club is applying for a sponsor’s exemption.”
Golf.com
Rules Guy: After hitting a bad shot, I discovered my ball was cracked. Now what?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On my approach shot, the ball came off the clubface very dead, flying only halfway to the hole. Upon inspection, I found the ball to be cracked. What is the proper procedure for this situation? —Greg Steiger, Port Orchard, WA.
Golf.com
This golfer won $1.6 mil. on Saturday. On Monday? $677.50 at a muni
Saturday marked one of the most important days of Max Homa’s professional life. His scintillating final-round 66 on Torrey Pines’ brutish South Course earned him his sixth PGA Tour victory — and his first as a father. He came from five shots back to catch 54-hole leader Sam Ryder plus thoroughbreds like Jon Rahm and Tony Finau. He cemented his victory with clutch birdies at 16 and 18. And he earned $1.57 million in the process.
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson stuns golf fans as LIV player reveals DRAMATIC weight loss
Phil Mickelson has revealed he's back down to his college weight as the de facto leader of the LIV Golf League admitted he was "embarrassed" by his level of play during a chaotic year that saw him withdraw from the spotlight. Mickelson, 52, joined the media in Jeddah on Tuesday...
TaylorMade P770 Irons vs Ping i230 Irons: Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Joel Tadman tests these two better player irons head-to-head to see which one ticks the most boxes
Best golf balls for 2023 for every budget and playing style
You can’t play the game without a ball, and while many golfers don’t think they are good enough to tell one ball from another, all of them perform slightly differently. The golf balls used by stars such as Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are multi-piece balls with urethane covers that reduce spin off the tee to maximize distance, but they spin like crazy for extra control on approach shots, chips and pitches.
Golf.com
This former Masters champion says 2023 will be his last
One of the special parts of the Masters is that the past champions get to play on in the event long after their primes have passed. But there comes a time when each has to make that final stroll down the 18th fairway. This year, it’s 1987 champion Larry Mize‘s...
Ping G430 Max vs G425 Max Driver: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict
Check out how Ping's new G430 Max driver stacks up against its previous version, the G425 Max
golfmagic.com
"This is not a sign he's going to LIV Golf" - Source close to PGA Tour pro
PGA Tour pro Cameron Champ is playing a "one-off" event in Saudi Arabia and it shouldn't be interpreted as a sign he is testing the waters for the LIV Golf League, according to a source close to the American. As reported by Barstool Sports' Dan Rapaport, Champ has committed to...
golfmagic.com
Report: Crazy RUMOUR about LIV Golf's Cameron Smith untrue: "Hogwash!"
In late November, there was a rumour circulating about LIV Golf's marquee signing Cameron Smith. Apparently, Smith was "blackballed" from a number of golf clubs after joining the breakaway circuit. The revelation was made by Tron Carter in the No Laying Up podcast, citing "very credible" sources. A recent report...
Golf.com
5 drivers with a generous sweetspot | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Golf.com
Want better driving accuracy? Use these tips for more consistency off the tee
Driving the golf ball can be the most daunting experience a player has to go through on the golf course. When you have your confidence and are in a groove, striking the ball with perfection comes naturally. But when you lose confidence in yourself, well, that’s when an entire hole can be lost before it even starts.
golfmagic.com
Patrick Reed "conned the ref" with "100%" golf ball claim | GolfMagic Podcast
Patrick Reed "conned the referee" over 'treegate' at the Dubai Desert Classic, says GolfMagic Editor Andy Roberts on the latest episode of the GolfMagic 'From The Tips' Podcast where Challenge Tour pro Gary Boyd joined the show. Reed, who ended up finishing second to Rory McIlroy by one shot at...
Golf.com
5 drivers that’ll help you boost distance | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
Golf.com
5 drivers that generate a low spin rate | ClubTest 2023
Nearly every major equipment manufacturer has released their 2023 club lineup. Now the work begins. If you’re in the market for a new driver, consider this guide a roadmap to tracking some potential options to complement your game. To be clear, the goal of this guide is to highlight...
golfmagic.com
Report: LIV Golf POACH another PGA Tour winner ahead of $405m season
PGA Tour winner Sebastian Munoz is the latest recruit to the LIV Golf League. According to The Telegraph's Jamie Corrigan, the Colombian will debut at LIV's opening event at Mayakoba in three weeks' time. Munoz will join the Torque GC side, which is captained by Joaquin Niemann. Niemann joined the...
