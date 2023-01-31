After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season. While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO