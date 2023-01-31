ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State

It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball hosts No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC in Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend

After a tough loss to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State will stay at Rec Hall to host two West Coast powerhouses in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. USC and UCLA will both head to State College this weekend to take on Penn State and Ohio State. The blue and white will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Bruins at 7 p.m. the next day.
Position preview | With added depth in the circle, Penn State softball looks to reach the next level

After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season. While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

