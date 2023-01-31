Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named to HCA Rookie of the Year watchlist
It's been a big freshman season for Penn State's Tessa Janecke. The Orangeville, Illinois, native was named to the 2023 Hockey Commissioner's Association's National Women's Rookie of the Year watch list. To date, the forward has tallied 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points, most among rookies in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s lacrosse starts 2023 season ranked 5th in Big Ten
Penn State starts the season ranked fifth in the preseason rankings for the Big Ten. Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers and John Hopkins were all ranked ahead of the Nittany Lions in that order. A season ago, Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten thanks to a 1-4 record in...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State men's lacrosse players earn Big Ten Player to Watch distinctions
On Thursday the Big Ten released its list of players to watch for the 2023 season, which included three Nittany Lions. Penn State’s captain, Jack Traynor was one of those named to the watch list. Last season, he tallied 14 goals and 23 points total in six games played.
Digital Collegian
Winning at home a necessity as Penn State women’s basketball looks to build culture around program
Expectations for coach Carolyn Kieger and her program were as high as they’ve been entering her fourth year at the helm. After a successful stint at Marquette, where she made multiple NCAA tournament appearances with the Golden Eagles, Kieger arrived in Happy Valley in 2019 following the departure of Coquese Washington.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey seeks season sweep against unranked Syracuse
Fresh off a series sweep over Lindenwood, No. 10 Penn State will travel to Syracuse, New York, for a two-game series with the Orange. This is the penultimate series of the regular season for the blue and white. The Nittany Lions and Syracuse will face off at 6 p.m. on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey gears up for top-10 matchup with Ohio State | Voices of the Valley
In Episode 2 of “Voices of the Valley,” co-hosts Joel Haas and Andrew Buckman welcome on Daily Collegian men’s hockey reporter Joe Tuman ahead of the blue and white’s road matchup with No. 7 Ohio State. The co-hosts ask Tuman what’s gone wrong in a slump...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball’s Ali Brigham answers the call in return to starting lineup
An unsuspected “spark” led the way for Penn State on Thursday, and her name is Ali Brigham. Following a successful season at George Washington in 2020-21, Brigham took her talents to Happy Valley with sights set on elevating her game to the next level. In her first season...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball overcomes halftime deficit to down Northwestern
Penn State came out hot to open up its Thursday night matchup against Northwestern, looking like a team that hadn’t lost five of its last six. After scoring streaks and lead changes for both sides, the Nittany Lions came out on top by a score of 74-64 The blue...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's lacrosse players tabbed as Big Ten Players to Watch for 2023 season
With the season on the horizon, three Nittany Lions are named Big Ten Preseason Players to Watch. Juniors Sammy Dupack and Kristin O’Neill along with sophomore Ellie Hollin received the honor as crucial pieces to the roster. This is Dupack’s second year winning the award as the defender looks...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse ranks last in 2023 Big Ten preseason poll
Ahead of its 2023 campaign, Penn State has gained some bulletin board material. The Nittany Lions were ranked last in the Big Ten preseason poll. This follows a 2022 season that saw Penn State post a 6-9 record, but win zero of its six matchups within the conference. Looking to...
Digital Collegian
No. 9 Penn State men’s hockey looks to put history behind it with upcoming series against Ohio State
It’s a new week, and No. 9 Penn State is putting history where it belongs — in the past. The Nittany Lions are coming off their worst weekend of hockey all season, suffering their first sweep of the year at the most critical point of the season. Michigan blew the doors off of the blue and white in Game 1, before Luke Hughes stole the show in the series finale with four goals, including the game winner.
Digital Collegian
No. 4 Penn State men’s volleyball hosts No. 2 UCLA, No. 10 USC in Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge this weekend
After a tough loss to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State will stay at Rec Hall to host two West Coast powerhouses in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge. USC and UCLA will both head to State College this weekend to take on Penn State and Ohio State. The blue and white will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Bruins at 7 p.m. the next day.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling looks to remain undefeated in road trip against Ohio State, Indiana
Penn State will go on a road trip this weekend, traveling to Columbus, Ohio, and Bloomington, Indiana, to take on a pair of ranked opponents in Ohio State and Indiana. With the match against the Buckeyes set for 7 p.m. on Friday and the clash with the Hoosiers at 1 p.m. on Sunday, the Nittany Lions have another packed weekend.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford wins Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award
Penn State's sixth-year quarterback took home some postseason hardware Thursday morning. Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford was named the Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year, joining former quarterback Trace McSorely, who won the prize in 2016. The Brian Westbrook Regional Player of the Year Award is given annually to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball hopes to rebound after blowout loss to No. 8 Maryland
It’s time to pick up the pace. Coming off an 87-66 loss against No. 8 Maryland, Penn State hopes to find success this week with two Big Ten matchups. The blue and white will host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Thursday and follow that with a clash against No. 6 Iowa at noon on Sunday.
Digital Collegian
Position preview | With added depth in the circle, Penn State softball looks to reach the next level
After what can be considered a bounce-back year overall for Penn State, the blue and white’s pitchers are looking to add to what they got going last season. While having a shorthanded pitching staff, only having four pitchers on the roster last season, coach Clarisa Crowell’s bunch still managed to have success, as the group combined for a 2.79 ERA — a mark that brought them from 13th to sixth in the conference.
Digital Collegian
Micah Shrewsberry preps for Penn State men’s basketball’s rematch with Zach Edey, Purdue
At 7-foot-4, 305 pounds, Purdue center Zach Edey is built like an NBA 2K MyCareer player whose height and weight have been maxed out. At least that’s how Micah Shrewsberry views him as he works tirelessly to figure out a new game plan for the nation’s greatest matchup nightmare ahead of Wednesday night.
Digital Collegian
Penn State catcher Tommy Bramley ranked as top 20 catcher in D1Baseball preseason rankings
Following a dominant senior season with Mount St. Mary's, transfer graduate student catcher Thomas Bramley is already making noise in Happy Valley. After posting a .307 average with 11 home runs and 38 RBIs in all 48 games with the Mountaineers last season, Bramley was ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com top 50 catchers list.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Beau Bartlett, Alex Facundo fall in rankings following narrow losses
Despite a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, two Penn State grapplers slid down the rankings. At 141, Beau Bartlett dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 5 after he suffered his first defeat of the season to No. 2 Real Woods. Bartlett’s 14-1 start remains impressive considering he...
Digital Collegian
Offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh signs with Penn State football on late signing day, joins 2023 class
Penn State has added one of the nation’s fastest rising stars as a late signing day pickup. Chimdy Onoh, a 4-star offensive tackle, announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday, doing so while live on Instagram. As 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player in Maryland and No. 149th overall prospect,...
