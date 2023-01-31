ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Wife's Killing: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Grand Jury has indicted an Ocean County man in connection with the killing of his wife and leaving her body on the side of the road, authorities said. Jeremy B. Cruz, 51, of Forked River, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 51-year-old Dawn C. Cruz, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Crime in Holmdel: Robbery at private residence, one suspect on the loose, one in custody.

HOLMDEL, NJ: According to Holmdel Police, on Wednesday evening in Holmdel, a robbery took place at a private residence. One suspect is now in custody, and one remains on the loose. Officers are searching for a second suspect, described as a Hispanic male, about 5'8" tall, wearing a neon yellow construction jacket and a bucket hat. The robbery took place in the northern side of Holmdel, and a heavy police presence is now in the neighborhood where Windswept Road and Sage Street. If you see someone matching this description, do not approach them.  Call the Holmdel Police immediately at 732-946-4400. Do not approach the suspect. This comes the day after an armed robbery in Holmdel.  Kay Jewelers robbed at gunpoint in Holmdel.     
HOLMDEL, NJ
Shore News Network

Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter

TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to revoke the pre-trial release of Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58 after the couple embroiled in a mass animal cruelty case showed up at a shelter last week demanding their dogs back. Judge Guy P. Ryan approved the motion filed by the office of Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. According to Billhimer, on December 2, police officers from the Brick Township Police Department were summoned to a residence on Arrowhead Park Drive in reference to an anonymous complaint that the residents at the address were running a puppy The post Judge revokes pre-trial release of Brick women in alleged mass animal cruelty case after visit to shelter appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Trenton stabbing suspect in custody

TRENTON, NJ – The Trenton Police Department has announced an arrest has been made in the overnight stabbing of a victim within the city. Police responded to the scene of a disturbance at around 10:14 pm on Monday to find an unidentified victim with a severe facial laceration to his face. He was rushed to Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Banner Godoy, 37, was arrested by Trenton Police and is in custody at this time. Police have not released any other information regarding this incident. The post Trenton stabbing suspect in custody appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
tapinto.net

Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
