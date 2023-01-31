ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

glensidelocal.com

Fort Washington to receive 310-unit, 14 acre apartment project

A 14 acre parcel of land at 1125 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, is expected to become the site for a 310-unit luxury apartment project. The location formerly housed an office building occupied by ADP. The apartments’ interior will have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and plank flooring. Amenity...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
glensidelocal.com

MacSwiney Club to host Ambler Celtic Strings

The MacSwiney Club, 510 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, will host the Ambler Celtic Strings for an evening of traditional Irish music on Saturday, March 4. The event begins at 8:00pm and ends at midnight. There will be a $5 admission. For more information, you can visit The MacSwiney Club’s website.
JENKINTOWN, PA
glensidelocal.com

Moody Jones Art Gallery in Glenside featured on CBS News

Moody Jones Art Gallery, 107b S Easton Rd, Glenside, was recently featured on CBS News for an exhibition put on by retired Philadelphia schoolteacher and local artist Adrean Bailey. Adrean’s show, which ran in December, included a series of sculpture vessels and handmade pillows. “Pottery is a freedom that...
GLENSIDE, PA
glensidelocal.com

CHS’s Janiya Townes-Wakefield chosen as a Univest Featured Athlete

Cheltenham High School’s Janiya Townes-Wakefield, a member of the girls basketball team, was recently chosen as a Univest Featured Athlete. An excerpt from Suburban One League’s article, showcasing some fun facts about Janiya:. Favorite athlete: Kahleah Cooper. Favorite team: Villanova Women’s Basketball Team. Favorite memory competing in...
WYNCOTE, PA

