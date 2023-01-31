Read full article on original website
Related
glensidelocal.com
Fort Washington to receive 310-unit, 14 acre apartment project
A 14 acre parcel of land at 1125 Virginia Drive, Fort Washington, is expected to become the site for a 310-unit luxury apartment project. The location formerly housed an office building occupied by ADP. The apartments’ interior will have stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and plank flooring. Amenity...
glensidelocal.com
Dave’s Backyard Farms: organic & local, from Creekside to Huntingdon Valley
Dave’s Backyard Farms, a small grocery store that supports over 50 local farmers and food producers, spent two years as a hub of Creekside Market & Tap in Elkins Park. It found a new home at 2587 Huntingdon Pike, Huntingdon Valley, in August 2022. “It was getting tough to...
glensidelocal.com
MacSwiney Club to host Ambler Celtic Strings
The MacSwiney Club, 510 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, will host the Ambler Celtic Strings for an evening of traditional Irish music on Saturday, March 4. The event begins at 8:00pm and ends at midnight. There will be a $5 admission. For more information, you can visit The MacSwiney Club’s website.
glensidelocal.com
Moody Jones Art Gallery in Glenside featured on CBS News
Moody Jones Art Gallery, 107b S Easton Rd, Glenside, was recently featured on CBS News for an exhibition put on by retired Philadelphia schoolteacher and local artist Adrean Bailey. Adrean’s show, which ran in December, included a series of sculpture vessels and handmade pillows. “Pottery is a freedom that...
glensidelocal.com
Glenside’s Raymond family to compete for $10K on TV show “Survivalists” this Sunday
The Raymond family of Glenside will compete for a $10,000 grand prize on the adventure-oriented television show “Survivalists” this Sunday. The show, now in its third season, features families taking a three-day trek across rugged terrain. The families have to use teamwork, communication and survival skills to finish.
glensidelocal.com
CHS’s Janiya Townes-Wakefield chosen as a Univest Featured Athlete
Cheltenham High School’s Janiya Townes-Wakefield, a member of the girls basketball team, was recently chosen as a Univest Featured Athlete. An excerpt from Suburban One League’s article, showcasing some fun facts about Janiya:. Favorite athlete: Kahleah Cooper. Favorite team: Villanova Women’s Basketball Team. Favorite memory competing in...
Comments / 0