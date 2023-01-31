Read full article on original website
World Screen News
DC Studios Unveils Ten New Projects
DC Studios has revealed a slate of ten new film and television projects, anchored by James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy. Set for release on July 11, 2025, Superman: Legacy will see the hero balance his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Next in the pipeline will be the previously announced The Batman—Part II from Matt Reeves, slated for release on October 3, 2025.
World Screen News
NL Film Installs New Creative Team
Banijay Benelux has revealed the new creative team of NL Film, which has tapped Anne de Clercq as creative director. In this role, de Clercq will manage NL Film’s creative team and portfolio, alongside her directing work. Her recent credits include the cinema hit Soof 3 and Snelle- Zonder Jas Naar Buiten, a documentary about Dutch rapper and singer Snelle.
World Screen News
TV Kids In-Demand: Edutainment
In our latest In-Demand report, in time for the TV Kids Festival and Kidscreen Summit, we’re showcasing three fantastic edutainment shows: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s Corpse Talk, Bejuba! Entertainment’s The Polos and 9 Story Distribution International’s Rosie’s Rules. Corpse Talk. Commissioner: YouTube. Producer: Tiger...
World Screen News
Sophie “Kido” Prigent Joins HARI
HARI has tapped Jetpack Distribution alum Sophie “Kido” Prigent as head of sales. At Jetpack, Prigent was global head of sales. Prior to this, she was territory manager at DHX Media (now WildBrain) and began her career in the kids’ industry with Cookie Jar, where she remained until it was acquired by DHX.
World Screen News
APC Kids to Rep Jade Armor
APC Kids is on board to distribute the action-adventure comedy series Jade Armor worldwide, excluding the Americas and China. Produced by TeamTO with France Télévisions, the 26×26-minute series stars a strong, “kung-fun-loving” female central character. The show is aimed at a 6- to 10-year-old audience.
World Screen News
The CW Taps NBCU Alum as Head of Unscripted Programming
NBCUniversal alum Heather Olander has been appointed to the newly created position of head of unscripted programming at The CW Network. Olander will oversee the development and production of alternative reality series, events and specials for the network. Most recently, she served as executive VP of alternative development and programming for NBCUniversal’s USA, SYFY and Peacock.
