"I can’t work with these guys. They're falling down drunk" - the story of Thin Lizzy's Dancing In The Moonlight
How Thin Lizzy took a funky Phil Lynott bass riff and “a gamble” to make their classic Dancing In The Moonlight
musictimes.com
Louise Harrison Dead:George Harrison's Sister Cut Out From His Will But Helped The Beatles Break Into US Scene
Louise Harrison, sister of George Harrison, died at the age of 91. Before she passed away, she got treatment in a hospice in Florida, per Express. A Liverpool Legends member named Marty Scott posted the news of her passing on Facebook. The long message claimed that Louise Harrison passed away...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!
At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
Meat Loaf's live band have released a new version of Bat Out Of Hell and fixed a 44-year-old problem
The new version of Bat Out Of Hell comes from Paradise Found: Bat Out Of Hell Reignited, featuring American Idol winner Caleb Johnson
thebrag.com
Yung Gravy enlists top local hip hop talent for Australian tour
Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country. The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.
Remember When Bob Dylan Was in a Victoria’s Secret Commercial?
Throughout his 60-year career, Bob Dylan has regularly defied expectations. But in 2004, the last place fans expected to see the Voice of a Generation was in a lingerie commercial. Not just his music, but the Bard himself, appeared alongside a winged supermodel in a television ad for Victoria’s Secret,...
BBC
Johnny Marr: Ex-Smiths star backs schoolboy busker with cash grant
A schoolboy busker who caught the eye of ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has told how he hopes to break into the music industry after the star awarded him a special grant. Online videos of John Denton's performances on Manchester's Market Street have gained thousands of views. Impressed by his Smiths...
‘I was swallowing the piano whole’: Stephen Hough on life as a prodigy – and playing for Jimmy Savile
In an extract from his new childhood memoir, the great concert pianist recalls falling in love with the instrument, pestering his parents for lessons … and the deception on Jim’ll Fix It
