ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
thebrag.com

Yung Gravy enlists top local hip hop talent for Australian tour

Rick Astley definitely isn’t coming, but Yung Gravy has added a wealth of Australian talent to his upcoming tour of the country. The viral sensation revealed late last year that he would be touring Australia and New Zealand in 2023, even adding a second and final Sydney show due to overwhelming demand. The breakout rapper sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates in less than one week.
BBC

Johnny Marr: Ex-Smiths star backs schoolboy busker with cash grant

A schoolboy busker who caught the eye of ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr has told how he hopes to break into the music industry after the star awarded him a special grant. Online videos of John Denton's performances on Manchester's Market Street have gained thousands of views. Impressed by his Smiths...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy