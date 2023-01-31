Read full article on original website
Related
lbmjournal.com
Palmer-Donavin announces annual partner and manufacturer rep of the year awards
Columbus, Ohio — Palmer-Donavin has announced that Holmes Manufacturing is the Manufacturer Partner of the Year and Mark McNabb, of CertainTeed, has been awarded Manufacturer Representative of the Year for 2022. “Holmes has gone above and beyond to accommodate Palmer-Donavin,” shared Kate Queen, product manager at Palmer-Donavin. “From adjusting...
lbmjournal.com
Boise Cascade to distribute James Hardie products in select markets
Boise Cascade is has announced a partnership with James Hardie Building Products in its Houston and Dallas centers in Texas, and also in the Milton, Florida and Delanco, New Jersey distribution locations. Boise Cascade is a wholesale distributor of lumber and building products to retail lumber yards and home improvement...
Mortgage Connect Hires Allen Illgen as National Sales Executive
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- Mortgage Connect LP, a national mortgage services provider for the nation’s largest financial institutions, investors, and servicers, has announced the hire of Allen Illgen to National Sales Executive, Originations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005859/en/ Allen Illgen (Photo: Business Wire)
Happi
Qosmedix Taps Samantha Donohue as Director of Sales & Customer Service
Qosmedix welcomed Samantha Donohue as director of sales and customer service. Donohue joins Qosmedix with over 15 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her work has been focused on growing brand awareness, developing and overseeing the execution of sales and marketing strategies, as well as mentoring teams. As a former L’Oréal executive, she has overseen strategy and business development for the growth of top-selling professional product brands in large retailers and chain salons.
The 8 fastest-growing jobs in the US
LinkedIn's annual list of fast-growing jobs arrives amid a tight job market and uncertain economy as workers continue switching jobs at a quick pace.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21
The closing has been reported as “unexpected” by local patrons and social media posters. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, and Nebraska.tv.
Another massive retail store is closing in Tennessee
A major retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Tennessee store locations. Read on to learn more. According to local reports, the Best Buy store located in Hixson will be closing on March 4, 2023.
thepennyhoarder.com
No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures
Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
businesspartnermagazine.com
9 Career Options For Business Administration Majors
If you are a business graduate looking to advance your career in today’s saturated job market, acquiring an advanced degree can give you a competitive edge. In addition, it provides you with additional skills and knowledge needed for management and leadership roles or to build your own business from the ground up.
AOL Corp
Remote Work: Watch These Companies for Jobs in 2023 Says Flexjobs
Working remotely — a trend that started during the pandemic — is growing and here to stay. So much so that FlexJobs saw an eye-popping 20% increase in the number of remote job listings in 2022 over 2021. Social Security: No Matter Your Age, Do Not Claim Benefits...
geekwire.com
Real estate startup vets land $7M for new construction project management startup
A pair of real estate startup vets are revealing a new company that aims to limit the amount of back-and-forth slog in residential construction. Ryan Fink and Ty Frackiewicz announced Wednesday the launch of Digs, a web-based platform where builders, homeowners and suppliers can connect and collaborate throughout the build process.
Logile Announces the Closing of Series A Investment from Sixth Street Growth
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Logile, Inc. (“Logile” and “the Company”), the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management, and store execution provider, announced today that it has closed a Series A investment from Sixth Street Growth, the growth investing business of leading global investment firm Sixth Street. The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating the company’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005646/en/ The new partnership with Sixth Street is aimed at accelerating Logile’s market and vertical expansion, growing the team, and further fueling the development and enhancement of the company’s client solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)
conceptcarz.com
Audi launches Audi RED, new customer experience digital agency
• Audi RED will accelerate development across Audi's digital consumer touchpoints. •New agency formed in partnership with Toronto-based, BIMM Management Inc. Today, Audi announced the launch of Audi RED (Rapid Experience Development), a new agency based in North America focused on identifying and creating enhanced customer experiences across Audi's digital ecosystem.
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber announces this year’s first Team Headquarters Award winners
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — 84 Lumber has announced this year’s first Team Headquarters Award winners. The company launched the new awards program in 2022 as a way of recognizing and rewarding associates at 84 Lumber. Winners are selected in two different categories: The Rising Star award was awarded to Andy Fossick, senior manager-Traffic and Logistics, and the Business Excellence Award was given to HR Manager Heather Kovaly.
lbmjournal.com
Wolf Home Products to distribute Benjamin Obdyke Wall Systems
YORK, Pa. — Wolf Home Products has announced a partnership with Benjamin Obdyke Inc., to distribute its roof and wall systems in select U.S. locations. Wolf Home Products will be a full line distributor of Benjamin Obdyke wall systems, including:. HydroGap Drainable Housewrap. HydroGap SA. Cedar Breather Ventilated Underlayment.
TechCrunch
Portside lands $50M to help manage business aviation
Inspired to build a tech-forward solution, Alek Vernitsky and Alek Strygin co-founded Portside, which allows aircraft operators to share schedules, financial and maintenance data, and other key aircraft information with owners, banks and insurance companies through a web-based portal. Portside today announced that it raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Insight Partners, with participation from existing investors including I2BF Global Ventures, bringing the company’s total raised to more than $70 million.
BREEAM USA’s Sustainable Year in Review: Certification Issuance for U.S.-Based Assets Grows by Over 155%
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BREEAM, the globally recognized leader for sustainable building assessment and certification developed by BRE Global (‘BRE’), today announced robust growth of BREEAM-certified assets in the United States in 2022, reporting a nearly 160 percent increase in total certifications issued year over year. Launched in 1990, BREEAM is the world’s most comprehensive and only science-backed standard for the sustainable commercial real estate sector, which has in turn led to rapid adoption amongst national development and property management leaders as it continues its U.S. expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005572/en/ (Graphic: BREEAM USA)
drugstorenews.com
In the coming years more retail pharmacy brands will adopt technology to gain a competitive edge
Investments in pharmacy technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition. Retail pharmacies have gained a reputation for being slow to adopt new technology. But investments in technology and innovation will be a key differentiator for U.S. drug stores wishing to gain an edge over the competition, according to a November 2022 report from New York-based Coresight Research. That edge will be critical going forward, too, as the retail pharmacy landscape has changed dramatically in the past few years.
lbmjournal.com
CNRG acquires Everson’s Hardware
Collierville, Tenn. — Deborah and Tracy Everson, owners of Everson’s Hardware in Waconia, Minnesota, have agreed to sell their business and operating assets to Central Network Retail Group, LLC (CNRG), a multi-format, multi-brand retailer currently operating 143 hardware stores, home centers and lumber yards in 16 states. Everson’s Hardware will be rebranded and operate as part of CNRG’s Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden brand. Frattallone’s Hardware & Garden, headquartered in Arden Hills, Minnesota, operates 22 stores throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.
beckerspayer.com
GuideWell's PopHealthCare names CIO
GuideWell subsidiary PopHealthCare has named Kevin Hiler as chief information officer. Mr. Hiler will also be CIO for PopHealthCare's value-based medical group, Emcara Health, according to a Feb. 1 news release. Previously, he served as vice president of technology solutions at home health firm, FirstLight Home Care, and was senior...
Comments / 0