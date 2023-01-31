Read full article on original website
PennLive.com
New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT
MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
Struggling North Coventry Mall Gets Retail Makeover
A shopping centerin North Coventry Township’s makeover has seen major success. Pennmark’s Coventry Mall was seeing a dearth in business and foot traffic due to the pandemic, so Chief Financial Officer Bob Sichelstiel decided it needed a major overhaul, writes Paul Schwedelson for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
fox29.com
Police investigating after a person found dead on side of a Bucks County road
WARRINGTON TWP. - Police have launched an investigation after they say a person was found dead on the side of a Bucks County road Wednesday afternoon. Shortly before 3 p.m., police say they received a call about a person lying face down an embankment along Westbound Street Road at the Neshaminy Creek Bridge in Warrington Township.
delawarevalleynews.com
Warrington Police Investigate Suspicious Death On Street Road
Warrington Police are trying to find out exactly what happened yesterday, on Street Road between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. This is in the west bound lanes, on the banks of the Neshaminy Creek. Shortly before 3:00 PM, police and EMS got a call for a male lying face down and not moving.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closures Include Four Pennsylvania Locations
Four Bed Bath & Beyond stores across Pennsylvania are among 87 locations scheduled to close in 2023, the struggling retailer announced.That brings the total number of Bed Bath & Beyond locations scheduled to close to at least 162 announced since September 2022.A spokesperson told Axios that…
delawarevalleynews.com
Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash
Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
Crystal store opening its 3rd location, at The Promenade Shops. National chain eatery coming, too.
An independent retailer of crystals and a national chain restaurant soon will be filling empty storefronts at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Handmade Mystic owner Danyel Harrison told lehighvalleylive.com she hopes to open in March in space previously occupied by a shoe retailer — between J.Jill and Hand & Stone Massage — at the Upper Saucon Township shopping destination. It’ll become the third site for the mom-and-pop retailer.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Bed Bath and Beyond closing another 87 stores - including 3 in Philadelphia area
Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores, including three more in our area, as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.
Chester County Brewery Among Top Ten Breweries with Most Highly Ranked Beers in Pennsylvania
The explosion of smaller and craft breweries in the last decade has given beer aficionados the chance to try a wider and, in some cases, more experimental selection of brews, writes Stacker.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
3 Pennsylvania restaurants ranked among top 100 in country for 2023
There is good news for the folks feeling hungry right about now because Yelp has released its 10th-annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the country and Pennsylvania has a trio of representatives. Yelp said it created the list by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots....
Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023
The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
abc27.com
Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group
Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
Pa. GOP House leader irate after staffer locked out of his office, accuses Speaker Rozzi of ‘breach of trust’
* This story has been updated to include comments from House Speaker Mark Rozzi. The partisan rancor that has left the Pennsylvania House of Representatives essentially on lockdown is showing no letup.
