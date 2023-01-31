ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abington Township, PA

PennLive.com

New central Pa. thruway is taking through traffic off other roads: PennDOT

MONTOURSVILLE – The northern section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway (CSVT) is taking through traffic off other roads, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation official says. Traffic volume data released Monday for the thruway that opened in July “confirms what we thought was going to happen,” Eric High, the...
LEWISBURG, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Warrington Police Investigate Suspicious Death On Street Road

Warrington Police are trying to find out exactly what happened yesterday, on Street Road between Valley Road and Paul Valley Road. This is in the west bound lanes, on the banks of the Neshaminy Creek. Shortly before 3:00 PM, police and EMS got a call for a male lying face down and not moving.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Multiple People Hurt In Bensalem Crash

Several people were sent to area hospitals after two a vehicle crash in Bensalem, at the intersection of Bristol Pike and Maple. This happened just before 12:30 PM, police said. Originally, it came out as people trapped but everyone was able to either self extricate or get out with the...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Crystal store opening its 3rd location, at The Promenade Shops. National chain eatery coming, too.

An independent retailer of crystals and a national chain restaurant soon will be filling empty storefronts at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Handmade Mystic owner Danyel Harrison told lehighvalleylive.com she hopes to open in March in space previously occupied by a shoe retailer — between J.Jill and Hand & Stone Massage — at the Upper Saucon Township shopping destination. It’ll become the third site for the mom-and-pop retailer.
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
VISTA.Today

Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023

Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Three PA Restaurants Make Yelp's Top 100 For 2023

The 10th annual Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list has been released and three delicious Pennsylvania eateries had made the cut. Whatever the latest cravings, you can bet our hungry community has discovered the best places to eat them—then reviewed their experiences for the rest of us. The...
WEST CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Winner for Pennsylvania 27th District State Senate race announced

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, we have a winner in the Special Election for the 27th District State Senate Seat. Republican Lynda Schlegel Culver beat Democrat Patricia Lawton with 70% of the vote according to unofficial results. The position was left vacant when Senator John...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group

Reagan Reese on January 31, 2023 LOWER MERION, PA- The Parents Defending Education group filed a complaint Tuesday with the Office of Civil Rights (OCR) of the Department of Education against a Pennsylvania school district accused of racial discrimination. A complaint obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation alleges that Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, created and used affinity groups to separate students based on race. According to the complaint, the school district offers two programs specifically for students of color, namely “REACH” and “Equity Efforts.” “Lower Merion is a perfect example of administrators and educators gone The post Pennsylvania School District Sued For Alleged Racial Segregation by Civil Rights Group appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania GOP declares victory in conservative state Senate district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans are declaring victory in a special election for a vacant state Senate seat in a heavily Republican district in northern Pennsylvania. The Republican candidate, state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, led Democrat Patricia Lawton by a more than two-to-one margin in preliminary returns from Tuesday’s special election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

