While most people strive to eat more nutritious foods on a daily basis, understanding how to accomplish that goal every day can be a challenge. A new website has been designed to help users find easy ways to understand how to make better food choices. Recently, Innovative Media Research and Extension (IMRE) at New Mexico State University collaborated with NMSU’s Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition (ICAN) and a U.S. of Agriculture-funded program in Puerto Rico to create MyPlateMyDay.org, a website that customizes daily meal plans, which incorporates foods from different cultures.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 17 HOURS AGO