Las Cruces, NM

Las Colcheras Quilt Show is Feb. 3-4 at Las Cruces Convention Center

Las Colcheras Quilt Guild will host its 16th annual Spring Fling quilt show, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 3-4, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave. Admission is $7 for one day or $12 for both days. Children under age 12 are admitted free. The event will include...
Downtown Desert Yoga celebrates 13th anniversary Feb. 10

Downtown Desert Yoga (DDY), 303 S. Alameda Blvd., will celebrate its 13th anniversary with Wellness Week, Feb. 4-10, said DDY instructor Debra Knapp, Ph.D., New Mexico State University professor emeritus and retired director of the NMSU Dance Department. “We will be celebrating this auspicious occasion with our social enterprise parent,...
Song Finger exhibit continues through Feb. 26 at Tombaugh Gallery

Tombaugh Gallery presents the artwork of Song Finger, an artist new to Las Cruces, with an exhibit that opens Sunday, Feb. 5, at the gallery, located at 2000 S. Solano Drive, inside Unitarian Universalist Church. The exhibit opens with an artist reception, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 5. It continues through...
MONAs February events

The Las Cruces Museum of Nature and Science (MONAS) will offer free programs for children and families this February, the museum said in a news release. Admission to the museum and programs are free. Registration is not required for any of the events. “Nature & Science Discovery PreK”: 10 a.m....
NMSU Outreach Conference is Feb. 9-10

Area business, community and education leaders will join New Mexico State University for the 2023 Outreach Conference, NMSU said in a news release. The two-day conference, “Partnering to Serve Our Community and Region: Education, Community, and Business,” will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and 8:30 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb. 10, at Las Cruces Convention Center, 680 E. University Ave.
Arts Council’s first show at new home features work by Georgeanna Feltha

For its inaugural exhibit at its new home at 230 S. Water St., the Doña Ana Arts Council (DAAC) is featuring the work of Las Cruces artist Georjeanna Feltha. Entitled “Vindication, Restoration, and New Beginnings” from “Remember Your Dream” motivational video by Ahmed Ismail, the exhibit will be open Wednesday, Feb. 1-Friday, Feb. 24.
Las Cruces, Sunland Park teachers receive national recognition

Curriculum Associates (CA) has named Laura Bryant of Central Elementary School in Las Cruces and Rita Chavira of Desert View Elementary in Sunland Park to its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exceptional K-8 teachers from around the country, CA said in a news release.
School district previews draft calendar for the 2023-2024 school year

Las Cruces Public Schools will host a town hall-style meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 to share a draft calendar of the upcoming 2023-2024 school year for consideration by the LCPS Board of Education. The board could vote to approve the calendar at their next regular meeting on Feb. 21. The...
Church offers free wedding on Valentine’s Day

For the second year in a row, Morning Star Church of Las Cruces will perform free weddings 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Plaza De Las Cruces, 100 N. Main St. downtown, the church said in a news release. Couples may drive through or walk...
NMSU Extension develops nutrition website

While most people strive to eat more nutritious foods on a daily basis, understanding how to accomplish that goal every day can be a challenge. A new website has been designed to help users find easy ways to understand how to make better food choices. Recently, Innovative Media Research and Extension (IMRE) at New Mexico State University collaborated with NMSU’s Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition (ICAN) and a U.S. of Agriculture-funded program in Puerto Rico to create MyPlateMyDay.org, a website that customizes daily meal plans, which incorporates foods from different cultures.
Planes n’ Coffee: Sharing fly-ins with community

The airplanes come in, flying from all around southern New Mexico and lining up on the runway at the Las Cruces International Airport. Single pilots and families flying together, descend, sometimes in groups and they want to share their love of flight with community members coming in from the street side of the airport.
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Popular Santa Fe Grill Opening 2 New Standalone Restaurants In NM

Exciting news for fans of Santa Fe Grill, the favorite burrito spot located inside Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces. About a year ago, we told you that the Pik Quik gas stations across Las Cruces were being turned into Circle K gas stations. Many fans of Santa Fe Grill were worried that their favorite spot to grab a quick burrito was going to close, but thankfully that wasn't the case.
KISS LIVE! At the El Paso County Coliseum – August 15, 1976

The El Paso County Coliseum held “8 Decades of the Coliseum, a Musical Tour” yesterday. Here’s an article of one of the bands that was featured in the 8 decades of El Paso County Coliseum. In 1976, the rock group KISS came to town for their first...
Country Club building: Should it stay or should it go?

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Las Cruces Country Club clubhouse building, more than 90 years old, is facing demolition. Some historians are distraught at the thought of losing it, but as of this writing, no viable plan has emerged to save it. Below are excerpted comments from historic preservationist Jo Ruprecht, via a letter, and from developer Randy McMillan, via an interview with the Bulletin’s Mike Cook.
Las Cruces Public Schools could change its school calendar again

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces Public Schools could be changing their school calendar again. LCPS said they were asking for the community's input on a new school calendar for the upcoming school year. The district told KFOX14 this came after many parents shared their feedback about it...
