Here’s what keeps Jerome Powell up at night and interest rates high
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell threw markets into a tizzy on Tuesday as he spoke about the economy alongside his former boss, Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein, at the Economic Club of Washington. Stocks struggled for direction as investors tried to get a read on Powell’s economic outlook, attitude towards...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
Top Putin Ally Says He ‘Will Not Hide’ Intention to Invade Poland Anymore
Ramzan Kadyrov, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has begun rattling off threats about attacking Poland after Ukraine.Kadyrov, the head of Chechnya, suggested Monday that Russia should “denazify and demilitarize” Poland next.“What if, after the successful completion of the NMD, Russia begins to denazify and demilitarize the next country? After all, after Ukraine, Poland is on the map! I will not hide that I personally have such an intention,” Kadyrov said on Telegram. “I personally have such an intention, and I have repeatedly stated that the fight against Satanism should continue throughout Europe and, first of all, on...
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022
Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world’s top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports to China...
Turkey’s stock market halted after earthquake leads to sharp selloff
Turkey’s stock market has sunk 15% in the three days since a devastating earthquake hit parts of the country’s south, piling further pain onto an already fragile economy. Trading on Istanbul’s stock exchange was halted Wednesday after the main index dropped 7% in early dealing, according to Turkey’s Central Securities Depository.
North Korea showcases nuclear attack capability in largest ever ICBM parade
North Korea showcased almost a dozen advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles at a nighttime military parade on Wednesday, in the biggest display yet of what its state-run media described as Pyongyang’s “nuclear attack capability.”. The missiles were paraded through Pyongyang’s Kim Il Sung square as leader Kim Jong Un,...
Emotions run high in Turkey amid questions over state response to deadly quake
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted to his government’s “shortcomings” amid growing anger over the state’s response to the massive earthquake earlier this week, which is now known to have killed more than 16,000 people. Days after the quake hit Turkey’s Gaziantep province near the...
At least $191 billion in pandemic jobless benefits improperly paid, watchdog tells Congress
At least $191 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits could have been improperly paid, with a “significant portion” attributable to fraud, according to a new estimate from the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General. That’s up from the office’s projection last year of at least $163 billion...
Biden administration to soon release roadmap to transition out of Covid-19 public health emergency, sources say
The Biden administration is planning to roll out a roadmap as early as Thursday on what it will mean for the country when the Covid-19 public health emergency comes to an end later this year, according to a source familiar with the forthcoming announcement. The administration is supposed to come...
Australia to purge Chinese-made cameras from its defense department
Australia’s defense ministry will remove Chinese-made cameras from its offices over spying concerns, the country’s Minister for Defence Richard Marles has said. The concerns were raised by Senator James Paterson of the opposition Liberal Party, who said Wednesday that he had conducted an “audit” of Chinese-made security devices in use on Australian government premises.
Credit Suisse posts biggest annual loss since 2008
Credit Suisse has reported its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis in 2008, highlighting the scale of the challenge facing the scandal-plagued Swiss bank as it attempts a turnaround. The lender on Thursday posted a loss of 1.4 billion Swiss francs ($1.5 billion) in the fourth quarter of 2022,...
First UN aid convoy crosses Turkey-Syria border after hundreds of bodies delivered
A United Nations aid convoy crossed from Turkey into northwest Syria Thursday for the first time since Monday’s earthquake, amid the struggle to get international help into a region beset by years of conflict and an acute humanitarian crisis. Conditions for the 10.9 million people affected by the disaster...
5 things to know for February 9: Earthquake, Covid, Ukraine, Spy balloon, Southwest
The safest seat on an airplane is also the one nobody wants: in the middle and at the back. Although data shows middle rear seats will protect you the most in an emergency, aviation experts say your seat selection really doesn’t matter because air travel is the safest mode of transport and accidents are exceedingly rare.
