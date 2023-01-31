Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Baseball Icon Announces Cancer DiagnosisOnlyHomersRose, NY
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the USMinha D.New York City, NY
Mexican Immigrants Slam Other Foreign Migrants For "Expecting" Luxury Living Paid For By The CityC. HeslopNew York City, NY
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Ireland Baldwin: My Pregnancy Is Hard, And Having ‘Idiots’ In The Family Doesn’t Help
The daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got candid about her prenatal struggles and feeling a lack of support.
TODAY.com
See the sweet way Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 kids celebrated older sister Ireland’s pregnancy
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin gathered all seven of their children together to congratulate big sister Ireland Baldwin on her recent pregnancy news. On Dec. 31, the 27-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by the stage name RAC.
Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira — Inside the Star-Packed Nuptials!
Marc Anthony married Nadia Ferreira at a star-studded ceremony in Miami on Saturday, People magazine reported. Hola! was first to report on the glamorous affair. Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 23, exchanged I dos before a who's-who of Hollywood, including David and Victoria Beckham, Salma Hayek, Maluma, Romeo Santos, Marco Antonio Solis, Luis Fonsi and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA
Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Renée Zellweger Is Unrecognizable in New Photo With Boyfriend Ant Anstead
Renée Zellweger fans say she looks unrecognizable in a new photo shared by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead.
Adam Levine Welcomes Baby No. 3 With Wife Behati Prinsloo: Details on the Newborn
Growing family! Behati Prinsloo has given birth to baby No. 3 with her husband, Adam Levine. The couple welcomed their third child on Monday, January 30, according to reports by People. In addition to the family’s latest bundle of joy, Behati, 34, and Adam, 43, also share daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 4. The model...
Maks Chmerkovskiy Says Baby No. 2 With Pregnant Peta Murgatroyd Has Been a ‘Long Time Coming’: It’s ‘Incredible’
Couldn't be happier! Maks Chmerkovskiy is over the moon about wife Peta Murgatroyd's pregnancy following multiple miscarriages. "[It's] incredible news," the Dancing With the Stars pro, 43, gushed during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Thursday, January 19, while promoting his work with Unify Ukraine. "Long time coming. We've been waiting to have this […]
Marie Osmond was told by a 'Donny & Marie' producer she was 'fat': 'You're an embarrassment to your family'
Marie Osmond was body-shamed by a "Donny & Marie' producer who called her "fat," the entertainer revealed in a recent interview.
'Teen Mom 2' Alum Chelsea DeBoer & Daughter, 13, Conspire to Surprise Her Husband with Alpacas on HGTV Show
The show follows Chelsea and her husband Cole as they launch a full-time renovation and design business from their South Dakota farm Chelsea DeBoer is planning a wild surprise for her husband Cole on their new HGTV showl In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek from the latest episode of Down Home Fab (which premiered Jan. 16), the Teen Mom 2 alum sits down with her daughter Aubree, 13, so the two can pick out a very unique gift for her stepdad: some new farm animals. I'm not ever good with surprises and so I...
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby
Ireland Baldwin looked ahead to her parenting journey during her appearance on the Girlboss podcast Ireland Baldwin is sharing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name. The mom-to-be, 27, appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she chatted about what she's looking forward to about being a parent. "What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human...
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
ETOnline.com
Simon Cowell Calls Tom Ball 'Susan Boyle's Grandson' After Jaw-Dropping 'AGT: All-Stars' Audition: Watch
Simon Cowell turned nostalgic this week when he compared former Britain's Got Talent finalist Tom Ball to all-star Susan Boyle. Ball, a 24-year-old schoolteacher, finished BGT in third place last year. He's now competing for America's Got Talent: All-Stars and his performance this week of Simon & Garfunkel’s "The Sound of Silence" quickly established him a frontrunner.
New Mom Kelly Osbourne Seen For The First Time With Baby Boy Sidney In L.A.
Mother-son bonding time! Kelly Osbourne was seen out and about with her newborn son, Sidney, for the first time since the little one's arrival. Earlier this week, the duo was photographed in Los Angeles, with the famous offspring pushing her baby boy around in a stroller. Dressed in a pair of stylish camouflage cargo pants and a black sweatshirt, Kelly walked around the neighborhood with a black Prada bag and leather purse over her shoulder.Kelly announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson in May 2022 and has been open about her pregnancy journey in the months...
Liam Hemsworth’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Makes After His Divorce From Miley Cyrus—Here’s if They Had a Prenup
Net worth? More like Hems”worth.” He might have been roasted by his ex-wife on her new song “Flowers,” but Liam Hemsworth’s net worth might be making him stand up against all odds. The Hunger Games star received a lot of attention since Miley Cyrus’ song’s release and it’s bringing up the topic of his divorce. Cyrus and Hemsworth married in 2018 and announced their split less than a year later in 2019. The former couple met on the set of Nicholas Sparks’s The Last Song and had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship. They were engaged in 2012 but called it off until they...
Chase Sui Wonders ‘faked’ passionate PDA to look like a ‘real couple’ but Pete Davidson’s ‘genuinely happy,’ says expert
PETE Davidson's heavy PDA with Chase Sui Wonders may be for show — but that doesn't mean the pair's not genuinely into each other. Body language expert Patti Wood says that Chase, 26, seems intent on showing others that she and Pete, 29, are in "this great romantic relationship" — but he's having fun and not resisting her touch.
AOL Corp
Christie Brinkley feels 'grateful' as she turns 69: 'Those days of hiding our age are over!'
Christie Brinkley isn’t just celebrating her 69th birthday — she’s honoring herself at every age. The model took to Instagram on Thursday to share a collage of magazine covers, all of which highlighted her age over the years. “My days were NUMBERED! Literally! Christie at 40, 45,...
Katharine McPhee reveals she 'would love to have another baby' with David Foster
Katharine McPhee is loving mom life since welcoming her first child with David Foster — and she says she wants to keep growing their family.
