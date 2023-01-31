Given that Libya has exhibited all the stability of a puff adder on benzedrine since the West removed its longstanding leader, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011, it is little wonder that it has found attracting foreign investment into its flashpoint oil and gas sector a tad tricky since then. It is a testament, though, to Libya’s hydrocarbons potential that any significant lull in hostilities between the multitude of self-interested factions in the country is sufficient to re-engage the interest of several hardy oil and gas companies. Italy’s Eni is one such company, with an announcement last week that it is to sign an agreement with Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) that will see it invest around US$8 billion to produce about 850 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) from two offshore gas fields in the Mediterranean Sea.

2 DAYS AGO