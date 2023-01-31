ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
How to Know Which Companies Are Good for Employees

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You don't have to wait until you're an employee to know if a company will treat you well. A good salary with benefits, an inclusive and empowering work culture, and strong leadership are just some factors that make a great workplace. Here are some tips to know if a company has all of these and more.
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
Workday to cut about 525 jobs

Workday will cut 3% of its workforce, the cloud-sharing company's CEOs announced Tuesday. The layoffs will affect approximately 525 employees.

