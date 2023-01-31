Woman Has Genius Hack for Getting Cheap Wood at Home Depot

The Arena Media Brands , LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have tried to make something, anything, using lumber lately, then you likely also know exactly how expensive wood has gotten. I, personally, was trying to build a porch onto the front of my house only a few months ago, and I swear that I got sticker shock just from starting to price out how much it would cost. And yes, you could use reclaimed lumber if you are lucky enough, but what if you can’t?

Well, you could try this Home Depot ‘hack’ that has allowed TIkTok creator Aleisha R. of Plants.And.Powertool s to get a ton of wood for seventy percent off!

Essentially for this hack, you are going to want to look in the back, specifically for purple spray-painted lumber. This is lumber that has been set aside typically because, for one reason or another, it isn’t sellable in the typical fashion.

What this means is that the lumber might have a big bole in one end, isn’t as straight all the way through, or otherwise has something wrong with it. Now, if you are careful in your selection and savvy enough to pick out pieces that work for you, even if they aren’t entirely perfect, you could save a ton of money in the long run! It’s a very similar idea to how some grocery stores will sell fruits and veggies that still taste the same but might look a little ‘off’ and would thus otherwise be unsellable. You just have to make sure that the piece will work for your project and that you can work around whatever flaws there might be in the wood itself.

Of course, at least one commenter has pointed out that you should make sure your local Home Depot is participating in this sale! Some might not, and they’ll look at you like you’re doing something wrong, so it is better to ask before just hauling purple-marked lumber up to the front for checkout!



