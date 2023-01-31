ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Has Genius Hack for Getting Cheap Wood at Home Depot

By Kourtney Borman
 2 days ago

If you have tried to make something, anything, using lumber lately, then you likely also know exactly how expensive wood has gotten. I, personally, was trying to build a porch onto the front of my house only a few months ago, and I swear that I got sticker shock just from starting to price out how much it would cost. And yes, you could use reclaimed lumber if you are lucky enough, but what if you can’t?

Well, you could try this Home Depot ‘hack’ that has allowed TIkTok creator Aleisha R. of Plants.And.Powertool s to get a ton of wood for seventy percent off!

Essentially for this hack, you are going to want to look in the back, specifically for purple spray-painted lumber. This is lumber that has been set aside typically because, for one reason or another, it isn’t sellable in the typical fashion.

What this means is that the lumber might have a big bole in one end, isn’t as straight all the way through, or otherwise has something wrong with it. Now, if you are careful in your selection and savvy enough to pick out pieces that work for you, even if they aren’t entirely perfect, you could save a ton of money in the long run! It’s a very similar idea to how some grocery stores will sell fruits and veggies that still taste the same but might look a little ‘off’ and would thus otherwise be unsellable. You just have to make sure that the piece will work for your project and that you can work around whatever flaws there might be in the wood itself.

Of course, at least one commenter has pointed out that you should make sure your local Home Depot is participating in this sale! Some might not, and they’ll look at you like you’re doing something wrong, so it is better to ask before just hauling purple-marked lumber up to the front for checkout!


Comments / 31

Shannon
2d ago

Former Home Depot employee here - that's not a "hack". Home Depot has been doing this for years. Most of the wood marked 75% off is REALLY bent. And yes, if it's sprayed with purple you get that discount. Also, l have never seen THAT much wood damaged. It must have been her lucky day - good for her. 😉

Billy Eugene Owens
1d ago

We all do that it it works for us. Usually the lumber is so crooked it would make a circle if long enough. Even their first quality isn’t that great.

NameName
1d ago

It helps if you are a quality carpenter! She must have been picking up supplies for the people she hired in the parking lot! 🤣😂😂😆😆🤫🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙊🙊🙊🤔🤔🤔🤔

