Robeson County, NC

Crime report

The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago

ASSAULT : The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Legend Drive, Lumberton; Tracey Sampson Road, Pembroke; Nova Road, Pembroke.

BREAK-INS : The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Graham Circle, Lumberton; Boogie Drive, Shannon; Highway 711, Pembroke.

LARCENY : The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 71 North, Red Springs; Carolina Church Road, Parkton; Collins Drive, Lumberton.

LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE : The following larcenies of a motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Brightleaf Drive, Parkton; Long Branch Drive, Lumberton; McIver Road, Lumber Bridge; Highway 74 West, Maxton.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM : The following larcenies of a firearm were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Peacock Lane, Lumberton; Old Baker Road, Maxton.

