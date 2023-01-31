Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Martínez scores again as Inter beats Milan in Serie A derby
MILAN (AP) — World Cup winner Lautaro Martínez continued his roaring start to the year as he set Inter Milan on its way to a 1-0 victory over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday. Martínez has been in fantastic form since helping Argentina win the...
Kosovo PM calls on West not to put pressure over Serb entity
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Western powers not to pressure his tiny Balkan country into accepting a contentious association of five Serb-majority municipalities that is ramping up tensions between Kosovo and Serbia. Kurti told The Associated Press that the focus instead should be...
Paul, McDonald give US 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in Davis Cup
LONDON (AP) — Australian Open semifinalist Tommy Paul and Mackenzie McDonald, who beat Rafael Nadal at Melbourne Park, gave the United States a 2-0 lead over host Uzbekistan in Davis Cup qualifying on Friday. Paul beat Khumoyun Sultanov 6-1, 7-6 (6) after McDonald’s Davis Cup debut produced a 6-4,...
