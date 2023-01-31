ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Small Holidays: Groundhog Day Burrows South

By Copeland Jacobs Staff writer
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08hCPD_0kXgEYKs00
The groundhog, scientific name marmota monax according to NC Wildlife, owes its pop-cultural presence to the holiday Groundhog Day, when a groundhog predicts future weather.

LUMBERTON —Whether the groundhog weather prognosticator Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow or not, the human forecasters at the National Weather Service predicts warmer than average temperature in the coming months.

Spring and post-Christmas wintertime are rich in small holidays, which in their more modest pageantry and narrow niches, wean celebrants off the rush and spectacle of the peak holiday season. Groundhog Day is among these small days, and fittingly centered around a small furry creature unaware of his contribution to the festivities, Punxsutawney Phil.

Phil, first name unspellable without reference or practice, the famous groundhog popularly reputed to predict if we will experience an early spring or six more weeks of winter. How exactly Phil does this is difficult to discern from the groundhog’s species profile on the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website.

Groundhog are also known by the names woodchuck, land beaver, and whistle-pig, the last in reference to the creature’s shrill whistling which is employed as a sort of warning siren. Contrary to their name (woodchuck) and the alternative sobriquet implying kinship with beavers (land beaver) the woodchuck does not chuck wood. NC Wildlife states the English name is a phonetic mangling of the Algonquin word wuchack, no relation to the title character of Wozzeck (pronounced, tentatively, whoa-jeck), who also presumably does not chuck wood.

In kind with other small holidays, Groundhog Day’s pop cultural presence is anchored by a single media item, the Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day, wherein Murray’s solipsistic news anchor character coerced into changing his behavior by reliving the titular holiday ad nauseam at the behest of forces beyond his control or comprehension. This is a good thing because the unnamed, inexplicable force wants Murray to be more compassionate to the people around him, and not, say, go on all-cardboard diet or join an internationally touring mime troupe. It’s a very funny movie and never feels like you’ve watched it too many times, even if you have.

According to the NC Wildlife website the groundhog is native to the state but from 1985 onward- not coincident with the 1993 release of the film Groundhog Day- has expanded its range southward. Robeson County is not home to groundhogs yet, though if the NC Wildlife map charting the groundhog’s southward expansion is correct, this county soon may be host the burrowing whistle-pigs.

Lacking an accessible and appropriate whistle-pig, The Robesonian instead consulted the reliable and expert Steven Pfaff of NOAA, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Pfaff has access to a greater breadth and depth of knowledge and equipment than Punxsutawney Phil, and his forecasting abilities aren’t limited seeing his shadow on a particular date.

“The seasonal outlook for the remainder of winter into early spring continues to be highlighted by a higher than normal probability that we will see above normal temperatures,” Pfaff stated.

Pfaff explained this pattern is being driven by a consistent lack in amplitude of the polar jet stream across the eastern United States, and stated for the most part during this winter the polar jet has remained well north of NC, which has limited the number of cold days in the area.

“While this trend looks to continue it’s still too early to say if we will miss out on any significant wintry weather altogether this year, especially since all it would take is for even a brief shot of cold air to become aligned with moisture to create a winter weather problem,” Pfaff said.

“Regarding rainfall during that same time, there are equal chances that we will see either above or below normal conditions,” Pfaff said.

“It is important to note that with prior assessments these outlooks have indicated below normal rainfall. The subtle change could spell some relief to the current D2 (moderate drought) conditions as indicated by the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor.”

Pfaff said drought has been plaguing the area for several months and would take any rain that would occur as the “green up” of spring approached.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Blog: A wintry mix on Groundhog Day.

Yesterday, the forecast for today had been drying out more-and-more. However, there were hints at an early wintry mix on some models and model runs. So I would say that it was a curveball forecast but one that we saw coming. (it was just hard to hit). Anyway, even before...
VIRGINIA STATE
KSNT News

NE Kansas woman spots rare weather phenomenon

OVERLAND PARK (KSNT) – A woman in Northeast Kansas spotted an unusual sight in the sky. What looked a like a large aircraft hovering above Kansas may actually have been created by one. Overland Park resident Karen Langtry noticed some odd-looking clouds on Jan. 26 and posted photos online. Our 27 News Storm Track Chief […]
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Messy today, Windy tomorrow, Cold on Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast. Showers today, windy tomorrow, and a big temperature swing this weekend. Rain showers will continue this afternoon to evening, mainly in NC. Highs will only reach the low 40s again today. Clouds will clear out on Friday with temperatures falling from the low...
ourstate.com

Made in NC: Farm to Feet

Each year, Our State’s Made in NC Awards celebrate the talent and creativity of North Carolinians. Meet the state’s winners, honorable mentions, and judges. Check out all of this year’s winners!. As Gus Davis hiked with his family along the Mountains-to-Sea Trail in Pisgah National Forest, he...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey Department Of Agriculture Places All Counties In Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine Zone

New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher today announced the Department has placed an additional eight counties in the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Every county in the state is now part of the zone. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to bring attention to residents and business owners to check all materials and vehicles for the spotted lanternfly or its egg masses before moving goods or traveling.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Daily South

5 Stunning Train Rides To Take In North Carolina

All aboard! The magic of train travel is back in vogue, and we couldn’t be happier. There’s something that feels inherently Southern about taking a train. Maybe it’s the old-fashioned dining cars, where you can savor a sweet tea. Maybe it’s the vintage appeal. Maybe it’s the gorgeous countryside and rural farmland railways always seem to cut through. Or maybe it’s the fact that trains give us the gift of time, prompting to us slow down and become a passenger of the world. Whatever the reason, we can’t wait to punch our train ticket and get rolling. In North Carolina, there are plenty of ways to savor all the nostalgic joys of train travel. From are scenic day rides cutting through the Great Smoky Mountains to 30-minute cruises where you can learn the history behind the state’s railways, here are five incredible train rides in the Tar Heel State. It's time start planning your weekend railway excursion!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Robesonian

The Robesonian

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Robesonian

 https://www.robesonian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy